Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour after a five-month hiatus Thursday, looking for a record sixth title at the Memorial Tournament.

The 15-time major winner will compete alongside four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and No. 1 Rory McIlroy in the first two rounds this week.

Woods's last official event was on Feb. 16, when he shot 77 in the last round of the Genesis Open, finishing at the bottom for those who made the cut.

Since that day, he pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship because of a stiff back. Then, the COVID-19 global pandemic forced golf to stop for 91 days.

The PGA Tour restarted last month, but Woods has missed four events.

Woods has won the Memorial a record five times. He owns the only three-peat in Memorial Tournament history when he won from 1999-2001.

Ohio is one of three states where Woods has tallied more than a dozen PGA Tour victories, and with a win this week, he could join Sam Snead as one of the only golfers to win a PGA Tour event in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, 2020s).

Woods will tee off at 1:17 pm EST on Thursday on the Golf Channel and CBS Sports. Check back as we provide hole-by-hole updates of his round.

Hole 2, par 4 - Par (-1)

Battling the wind, Woods found the fairway again with his drive on this 450-yard par 4. A wedge shot gave him a 38-foot birdie putt, but Woods two-putted to make par.

Hole 1, par 4 - Birdie (-1)

Woods found the fairway off the tee with his 3-wood. He barely missed the flag on his second shot, but he birdied by sinking his putt from close to 12 feet away.