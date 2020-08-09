Byeong Hun An Records Ace on 11th Hole at PGA Championship

Byeong Hun An's fourth round at the PGA Championship was already off to a good start when he stepped to the par-3 11th tee-box.

It got better, though, when An hit the shot of the tournament on the short par-3.

The ace was An's first of his career and the first of the 2020 PGA Championship. With the hole-in-one, An moved to five under for the round and three under for the tournament.

The ace is the sixth in a PGA Championship since 2010.

An, 28, is looking for his best PGA Championship finish since 2017, when he finished tied for 28.