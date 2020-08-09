Tiger Woods played his best round of the 2020 PGA Championship on Sunday as he shot a three-under, 67. He finished the tournament at one under.

Wearing his Sunday red, the four-time PGA Championship winner made five birdies compared to just two bogeys on Sunday.

At the time he concluded his round, Woods was tied for 43rd place.

Woods, 44, entered the final round of the tournament 11 shots back of the leader, Dustin Johnson. Woods shot a two-under 68 on Thursday before struggling on Friday and Saturday, shooting two-over 72 both days.

The 2020 PGA Championship was just Woods's second tournament since the PGA Tour restarted play amid the coronavirus pandemic.