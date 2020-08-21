Phil Mickelson to Make Champions Tour Debut Next Week

Phil Mickelson announced Friday that he will make his PGA Tour Champions Tour debut next week when he competes at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National in Hollister, Mo.

"I'm going to play the Champions event this Monday," he said on Twitter. "I've been playing well and I want to play. I wish I was playing in Chicago next week but excited to play my first Champions event."

Mickelson is newly eligible to play in Champions tour events, having turned 50 years old this past June.

By missing the cut at this week's Northern Trust, Mickelson dropped out of the PGA Tour's top 70, thereby making him ineligible to participate in next week's BMW Championship at Olympia Fields outside Chicago.

He also is not permitted to play in the season-ending Tour Championship event, which includes the tour's top 30 players on the points list.

Mickelson is still planning on participating in the U.S. Open, which starts on September 17. The major championship is the lone major that Mickelson has not won throughout his hall-of-fame career.

He is listed at 150/1 odds for this year's U.S. Open, which is occurring at Winged Foot, the Mickelson’s site infamous collapse in 2006.

Mickelson hasn't won a major championship since 2013.