Tiger Woods will look to secure his 16th major over the weekend as he joins the field at Winged Foot for the 120th U.S. Open.

The tournament at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, N.Y. will mark the second major of 2020. Collin Morikawa won his first career major at the PGA Championship in August, posting a final round six-under en route to victory.

Woods has won the U.S. Open three times in his career, most recently winning the tournament in 2006.

Follow along live as we track the leaders at Winged Foot. You can find some of the key tee times on Thursday below (all times Eastern).

7:56 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day

8:07 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

12:54 p.m. – Lee Westwood, James Sugrue, Bubba Watson

1:16 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

1:27 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

8:45 a.m. – Spieth Struggles Early

It's been an inauspicious start to the tournament for Jordan Spieth, who has already become well-acquainted with the deep rough at Winged Foot. Speith turned in a bogey on the first hole before a double bogey on the second, currently sitting last among all players at three-over through three holes. Spieth will need to quickly reverse course to play through the weekend.

8:20 a.m. — Tiger Starts With a Par

The three-time U.S. Open champion got off to a smooth start on Thursday, sending his tee shot down the middle of the fairway on the par-4 first. Woods missed a 15-foot putt for birdie, but he'll remain at even entering the second hole.

This post will be updated with results throughout Woods' first round.