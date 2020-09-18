15-time major champion Tiger Woods struggled Friday throughout the second round of the 2020 U.S. Open, shooting a seven-over, 77. He missed the cut after finishing +10 for the tournament.

The cut line was at +6.

Woods opened his round Friday with four consecutive pars, but made just five more pars throughout the remainder of his round. Woods, who started on the back nine at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, NY, bogeyed No. 14 and turned-in double-bogeys on No. 16 and No. 18 to shoot a five-over 40 in his first nine holes. He bogeyed No. 2, 3, 5 and 6 while adding birdies on No. 7 and No. 9.

A three-time U.S. Open winner, Woods had missed the cut at the U.S. Open just one time between 1996 and 2013. In recent years, he missed the cut in 2015 and 2018, having not played in the intermittent years. Last year Woods finished T21 in the U.S. Open.

2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed enters Saturday's third round with the lead at four-under par. Bryson DeChambeau enters the weekend trailing by one stroke.