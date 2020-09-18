Heading into Thursday's opening round of the 120th U.S. Open, much of the talk was about how difficult Winged Foot would play to the field. The answer, as it turns out, was not very harsh at all (at least for the top of the leaderboard).

Justin Thomas shot 5-under 65 for sole possession of the lead, finishing his round with six birdies and just one bogey. In all, 21 players shot in the red on Thursday, including a trio of players at 4-under: Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters and Matthew Wolff.

For Tiger Woods, the round was more challenging. He was 1-over at the turn but bogeyed holes 10 and 11 to move to 1-under. A disastrous finish at Nos. 17 and 18 resulted in a 3-over first round, putting him in a tie for 71st.

Check out some of the key tee times on Friday below (all times Eastern):

7:34 a.m. – Lee Westwood, James Sugrue, Bubba Watson

7:56 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

8:07 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

8:07 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley

8:18 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland

1:16 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth

1:27 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

Follow along live as we track the leaders at Winged Foot:

9 a.m. – Westwood Struggling on Friday

Lee Westwood placed himself well within contention on Thursday, but he's struggled out of the gate to kick off his second round. Westwood registered bogeys on each of his first two holes on Friday, and he now sits five shots back of leader Thomas Pieters at 1-under.

Westwood has registered two third-place finishes at the U.S. Open. He has not won a major in nearly three decades as a professional.

8:30 a.m. – Pieters Takes the Lead

It's been an impressive morning for Belgian Thomas Pieters, who registered birdies on the par-4 first and par-4 en route to sole possession of first place at 6-under.

Justin Thomas now sits one off the lead at 5-under. Thomas will tee off at 1:27 p.m. ET on Friday.