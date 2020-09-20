Bryson DeChambeau Pulls Away From Field to Win 2020 U.S. Open

As the conditions at Winged Foot Golf Club grew more challenging, Bryson DeChambeau kept getting better.

In the end, DeChambeau was the only player to finish the tournament in the red, ending up at 6-under to win his first-ever major by six strokes.

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

DeChambeau began the day in second place at 3-under, two strokes behind Matthew Wolff. Wolff was 5-over par on Sunday and finished in second place.

DeChambeau, 27, was the most consistent player of the weekend by a wide margin. All four of his rounds were even par or better. He made just 11 bogeys for the tournament, including just one on Sunday.

After making par the first three holes, DeChambeau birdied No. 4 to move into a tie for first place following a bogey by Wolff on No. 3. After making bogey at No. 8, DeChambeau drained a 40-foot putt for an eagle at the par-five No. 9.

The win is DeChambeau's seventh on the tour and first in a major. It's his second top-five major finish this season after tying for fourth place at the PGA Championship last month.

After the round, DeChambeau was able to celebrate the win with his parents via video conference: