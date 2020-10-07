One of golf's brightest stars joined Sports Illustrated for a wide-ranging conversation, including winning a Major without fans, whether he's ever checked his own betting odds or DraftKings prices, and how golf can continue to connect with younger fans.

It didn't take long for Collin Morikawa to become one of the most popular young stars on the PGA Tour.

Once play resumed in June after the COVID-19 postponement, the 23-year old was no longer just a popular sleeper play in daily fantasy (DFS) lineups; or simply just an undervalued up-and-coming golfer on the odds board.

Once the restart began, Morikawa made a name for himself at the top of the leaderboard but fell dramatically in a playoff to Daniel Berger at the Charles Schwab Classic. He'd quickly catch fire after that.

Several weeks later, Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village in Ohio, and later captured his first major in his home state of California at the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco.

With three wins already, including a Major in his young PGA career, Morikawa joined me on behalf of Omega Watches for a one-on-one to reflect on his exceptional year. He also shared his perspective on the current state of the game, the hopeful return of fans, and how he's embracing all the technology that's bringing more young people and casual fans to the game of golf.

Ben Heisler: After the return, I know being on the golf course usually feels good enough. But without fans, have you had to try to find other ways to hype yourself up with fans not there?

Collin Morikawa: You have to! When there's no fans, you talk about the PGA Championship, coming down through 12 holes, seven of us were tied at 10 under... you had to step out of your comfort zone and amp yourself up and get yourself hyped about wanting to make birdies and wanting to take the lead.

Because sometimes, without fans, you don't know what's going on. You don't hear any cheers. All you're doing is looking at leader boards. And if that doesn't get you kind of hyped up to make some birdies and make better shots, you're going to look back after 18 holes and realize you kind of let that one away and let someone else take the win.

Heisler: As a young, professional athlete, I know a lot of NFL players will get mad about their Madden ratings... or their betting odds aren't as favorable as they thought they would be. Do you ever check your prices or odds?

Morikawa: (Laughs) Absolutely not. The only time I might have seen my DraftKings price was maybe my second or third tournament out there, and a bunch of college buddies texted me what a good or bad price I was... Those odds are just for everyone else to enjoy to bet on or against us, but at the end of the day, if I'm playing my best, I can beat anyone out there. It's just what week is that going to be?

Heisler: Tell me about your first connection to the game of golf. And also, what's fun about fantasy and gambling for me is that it helped bring me into golf. Betting on golf and playing DFS got me back into golf. Do you think that's one way the PGA and golf, in general, can maybe relate to a younger audience?

Morikawa: I got introduced by my parents (to golf), and that's where I fell in love (with it). Growing up, I did a lot by myself, and there was nobody else really at the course... It was me figuring out what I was supposed to do.

I think the world is so different now... You want to have those friends and see other people, but with technology now... indoor ranges, indoor hitting bays, whatever they are. You can bring a group of friends and have fun. It doesn't have to necessarily be 18 holes of stressful golf. I think that's where golf has gone. Betting got you into it, but there's so many more fun ways to play besides walking 18 holes for five hours a day, and that's where I think the game of golf is trending, especially recreationally.

Heisler: I'm with you. I was in a brewery one time in Chicago, and they had a great golf simulator, so I got to play Pebble Beach and have a few pops! So I agree completely.

There's so many statistical breakdowns and metrics to go through on the fantasy and gambling side... But recent performance always stands out. When you're on the course, you know who's hot and who's locked in as much as anyone. How do you take in knowing what your own strengths are, versus "when you're hot, you're hot," and playing with a lot of confidence?

Morikawa: For me, I'm still kind of learning some courses as I go. That's just part of being a young professional out here on the PGA tour. . .

"It's a lot of belief. I don't walk into every event and try to figure out who's playing the best and be like,`OK, I've got to beat this guy.' There's none of that.

I'm trying to beat every single person out there. I'm trying to beat the course and do what I can control. You can't control what everyone else does.

Heisler: When this pandemic is over and when everything is safe. Why not have a tournament that's a celebration that the world is back on track, and where fans get to yell and scream the entire time? Would you be behind something like that?

Morikawa: You talking about the Ryder Cup? (Laughs)

Heisler: I'm talking about the Ryder Cup, but maybe something different right when fans can come back!

Morikawa: Yeah, we're all for it! Logistically that would be a nightmare for one course... but you're seeing more of these small matches now. Tiger just opened up a new course, during COVID/quarantine, you had the matches for charity... it makes it fun. It's what a lot of the audience doesn't see. During our off-weeks, we're not just grinding every single day. We're having fun matches, and I think that's what people want to see from us.

