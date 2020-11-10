2020 Masters: How to Watch Round 1 & 2, Tee Times, Pairings, Live Stream, Watch Online
The 2020 Masters gets underway on Thursday with more than 90 of the best golfers in the world looking to make their mark at Augusta National.
Tiger Woods will attempt to defend his latest Masters crown. Last year, he won his fifth green jacket. Woods finished last year's tournament at 13-under, one shot better than Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson. Woods won just one title in the 2020 season and a T-9 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open was his second-best finish in 2020.
Look for recent U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau to try and claim his second consecutive major. DeChambeau has arguably been the PGA Tour’s best player since the June restart. He crushed the Open field in September at Winged Foot by six strokes.
"That was the monkey off my back," DeChambeau recently told Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenberg. "...And winning a major for me validated that I could do something amazing."
Round 1 — Thursday, November 12
(All Times Eastern
Round 1 start time: 7:30 a.m. ET
Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS All Access
- Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner — 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Round 1 Pairings & Tee Times
1st Tee:
(All Times Eastern, countries noted if not representing the U.S.)
- 7:00 a.m. - Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Canada), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)
- 7:11 a.m. - Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand)
- 7:22 a.m. - Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel (Australia)
- 7:33 a.m. - Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood (England), Kevin Na
- 7:44 a.m. - Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Sweden)
- 7:55 a.m. - Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa), Jason Day (Australia), Abel Gallegos (Argentina)
- 8:06 a.m. - Vijay Singh (Fiji), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan
- 8:17 a.m. - Mike Weir (Canada), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spain), Matt Wallace (England)
- 11:05 a.m. - Sung Kang (Korea), Erik van Rooyen (S. Africa)
- 11:16 a.m. - Danny Willett (England), Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein
- 11:27 a.m. - Phil Mickelson, Abraha.m. Ancer (Mexico), Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)
- 11:38 a.m. - Ada.m. Scott (Australia), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton (England)
- 11:49 a.m. - Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick (England), Brooks Koepka
- 12:00 p.m. - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland)
- 12:11 p.m. - Zach Johnson, Justin Rose (England), Cameron Champ
- 12:22 p.m. - Victor Perez (France), Sungjae Im (Korea), Brendon Todd
10th Tee:
- 7:00 a.m. - Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (China)
- 7:11 a.m. . - Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)
- 7:22 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Ada.m. Hadwin (Canada), Scottie Scheffler
- 7:33 a.m. - Jon Rahm (Spain), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa)
- 7:44 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Paul Casey (England), Tony Finau
- 7:55 a.m. - Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry (Ireland), Andy Ogletree
- 8:06 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (England)
- 8:17 a.m. - Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland), Si Woo Kim (Korea), Nate Lashley
- 11:05 a.m. . - Justin Harding (S. Africa), Shugo Imahira (Japan), Nick Taylor (Canada)
- 11:16 a.m. . - Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Colombia), Byeong Hun An (Korea)
- 11:27 a.m. - Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood (England)
- 11:38 a.m. - Francesco Molinari (Italy), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Australia)
- 11:49 a.m. - Bernhard Langer (Germany), J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)
- 12:00 p.m. - Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa)
- 12:11 p.m. - Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue (Ireland)
Round 2 — Friday, November 13
Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m.
Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS All Access
- Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner — 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Round 2 Pairings & Tee Times
1st Tee:
- 7:00 a.m. - Justin Harding (S. Africa), Shugo Imahira (Japan), Nick Taylor (Canada)
- 7:11 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Colombia), Byeong Hun An (Korea)
- 7:22 a.m. - Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood (England)
- 7:33 a.m. - Francesco Molinari (Italy), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Australia)
- 7:44 a.m. - Bernhard Langer (Germany), J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)
- 7:55 a.m. - Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa)
- 8:06 a.m. - Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue (Ireland)
- 11:05 a.m. - Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (China)
- 11:16 a.m.. - Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)
- 11:27 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Ada.m. Hadwin (Canada), Scottie Scheffler
- 11:38 a.m. - Jon Rahm (Spain), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa)
- 11:49 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Paul Casey (England), Tony Finau
- 12:00 p.m. - Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry (Ireland), Andy Ogletree
- 12:11 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (England)
- 12:22 p.m. - Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland), Si Woo Kim (Korea), Nate Lashley
10th Tee:
- 7:00 a.m. - Sung Kang (Korea), Erik van Rooyen (S. Africa)
- 7:11 a.m. - Danny Willett (England), Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein
- 7:22 a.m. - Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)
- 7:33 a.m. - Ada.m. Scott (Australia), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton (England)
- 7:44 a.m. - Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick (England), Brooks Koepka
- 7:55 a.m. - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland)
- 8:06 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Justin Rose (England), Cameron Champ
- 8:17 a.m. - Victor Perez (France), Sungjae Im (Korea), Brendon Todd
- 11:05 a.m.. - Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Canada), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)
- 11:16 a.m. - Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand)
- 11:27 a.m. - Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel (Australia)
- 11:38 a.m. - Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood (England), Kevin Na
- 11:49 a.m. - Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Sweden)
- 12:00 p.m. - Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa), Jason Day (Australia), Abel Gallegos (Argentina)
- 12:11 p.m. - Vijay Singh (Fiji), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan
- 12:22 p.m. - Mike Weir (Canada), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spain), Matt Wallace (England)