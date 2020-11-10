The 2020 Masters gets underway on Thursday with more than 90 of the best golfers in the world looking to make their mark at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods will attempt to defend his latest Masters crown. Last year, he won his fifth green jacket. Woods finished last year's tournament at 13-under, one shot better than Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson. Woods won just one title in the 2020 season and a T-9 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open was his second-best finish in 2020.

Look for recent U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau to try and claim his second consecutive major. DeChambeau has arguably been the PGA Tour’s best player since the June restart. He crushed the Open field in September at Winged Foot by six strokes.

"That was the monkey off my back," DeChambeau recently told Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenberg. "...And winning a major for me validated that I could do something amazing."

Round 1 — Thursday, November 12

(All Times Eastern

Round 1 start time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS All Access

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Round 1 Pairings & Tee Times

1st Tee:

(All Times Eastern, countries noted if not representing the U.S.)

7:00 a.m. - Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Canada), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)

10th Tee:

7:00 a.m. - Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (China)

Round 2 — Friday, November 13

Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS All Access

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Round 2 Pairings & Tee Times

1st Tee:

