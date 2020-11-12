How to Watch the 2020 Masters First Round

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will open the defense of his 2019 Masters title on Thursday at 7:55 a.m. ET when he tees off on the 10th hole. Woods will spend the first two days of the tournament playing alongside Shane Lowry and Andy Ogletree.

Woods finished last year's tournament at 13-under, one shot better than Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, which was good enough to win. He admitted Tuesday that this year, a Masters Tournament without fans will feel "different." And he added that despite his recent struggles—Woods won just one title in the 2020 season and a T-9 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open was his second-best finish in 2020—he still feels confident in his chances.

“Do I expect to contend?” Woods said. “Yes, I do. I mean, you look at Freddie [Couples] and Bernhard [Langer]: They are in their 60s and they seem to contend. Jack [Nicklaus] contended here when he was 58. It can be done. This is a golf course in which having an understanding how to play and where to miss it and how to hit the shots around here, it helps.”

Round 1 — Thursday, November 12

(All Times Eastern)

Round 1 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS All Access

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Among other headlines in the first round, a trio of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen tee off at 7:33 a.m. and Patrick Reed, Paul Casey and Tony Finau start 11 minutes later at 7:44 a.m.

Here is a look at the full list of first- and second-round pairings and tee times.

