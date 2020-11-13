How to Watch the 2020 Masters Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tiger Woods shot a four-under, bogey-free round on Thursday, matching his career-best opening round at Augusta National.
However, such a great first round was not enough for Woods, who won the 2019 Masters, to lead entering play Friday. A number of other proven veterans, including Paul Casey, Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele, joined him atop the leaderboard. Casey was the early first-round leader with a 7-under-par 65. While Simpson and Schauffele both shot 67.
The 2020 Masters was delayed seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic and underwent a nearly three-hour delay on Thursday morning due to inclement weather. Because of the lengthy delay, not all groups will be able to finish their rounds by nightfall on Thursday.
As a result, a number of players will first have to return Friday morning to complete Round 1, which is expected to in turn push back second round tee times.
Round 2 — Friday, November 13
Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m.
Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS All Access
- Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner — 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Round 2 Pairings & Tee Times
1st Tee:
- 7:00 a.m. - Justin Harding (S. Africa), Shugo Imahira (Japan), Nick Taylor (Canada)
- 7:11 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Colombia), Byeong Hun An (Korea)
- 7:22 a.m. - Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood (England)
- 7:33 a.m. - Francesco Molinari (Italy), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Australia)
- 7:44 a.m. - Bernhard Langer (Germany), J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)
- 7:55 a.m. - Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa)
- 8:06 a.m. - Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue (Ireland)
- 11:05 a.m. - Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (China)
- 11:16 a.m.. - Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)
- 11:27 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Ada.m. Hadwin (Canada), Scottie Scheffler
- 11:38 a.m. - Jon Rahm (Spain), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa)
- 11:49 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Paul Casey (England), Tony Finau
- 12:00 p.m. - Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry (Ireland), Andy Ogletree
- 12:11 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (England)
- 12:22 p.m. - Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland), Si Woo Kim (Korea), Nate Lashley
10th Tee:
- 7:00 a.m. - Sung Kang (Korea), Erik van Rooyen (S. Africa)
- 7:11 a.m. - Danny Willett (England), Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein
- 7:22 a.m. - Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)
- 7:33 a.m. - Ada.m. Scott (Australia), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton (England)
- 7:44 a.m. - Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick (England), Brooks Koepka
- 7:55 a.m. - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland)
- 8:06 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Justin Rose (England), Cameron Champ
- 8:17 a.m. - Victor Perez (France), Sungjae Im (Korea), Brendon Todd
- 11:05 a.m.. - Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Canada), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)
- 11:16 a.m. - Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand)
- 11:27 a.m. - Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel (Australia)
- 11:38 a.m. - Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood (England), Kevin Na
- 11:49 a.m. - Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Sweden)
- 12:00 p.m. - Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa), Jason Day (Australia), Abel Gallegos (Argentina)
- 12:11 p.m. - Vijay Singh (Fiji), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan
- 12:22 p.m. - Mike Weir (Canada), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spain), Matt Wallace (England)