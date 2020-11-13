How to Watch the 2020 Masters Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tiger Woods shot a four-under, bogey-free round on Thursday, matching his career-best opening round at Augusta National.

However, such a great first round was not enough for Woods, who won the 2019 Masters, to lead entering play Friday. A number of other proven veterans, including Paul Casey, Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele, joined him atop the leaderboard. Casey was the early first-round leader with a 7-under-par 65. While Simpson and Schauffele both shot 67.

The 2020 Masters was delayed seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic and underwent a nearly three-hour delay on Thursday morning due to inclement weather. Because of the lengthy delay, not all groups will be able to finish their rounds by nightfall on Thursday.

As a result, a number of players will first have to return Friday morning to complete Round 1, which is expected to in turn push back second round tee times.

Round 2 — Friday, November 13

Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS All Access

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Round 2 Pairings & Tee Times

1st Tee:

7:00 a.m. - Justin Harding (S. Africa), Shugo Imahira (Japan), Nick Taylor (Canada)

- Justin Harding (S. Africa), Shugo Imahira (Japan), Nick Taylor (Canada) 7:11 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Colombia), Byeong Hun An (Korea)

- Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Colombia), Byeong Hun An (Korea) 7:22 a.m. - Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood (England)

- Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood (England) 7:33 a.m. - Francesco Molinari (Italy), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Australia)

- Francesco Molinari (Italy), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Australia) 7:44 a.m. - Bernhard Langer (Germany), J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)

- Bernhard Langer (Germany), J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa) 7:55 a.m. - Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa)

- Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa) 8:06 a.m. - Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue (Ireland)

- Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue (Ireland) 11:05 a.m. - Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (China)

- Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (China) 11:16 a.m.. - Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

- Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 11:27 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Ada.m. Hadwin (Canada), Scottie Scheffler

- Kevin Kisner, Ada.m. Hadwin (Canada), Scottie Scheffler 11:38 a.m. - Jon Rahm (Spain), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa)

- Jon Rahm (Spain), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa) 11:49 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Paul Casey (England), Tony Finau

- Patrick Reed, Paul Casey (England), Tony Finau 12:00 p.m. - Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry (Ireland), Andy Ogletree

- Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry (Ireland), Andy Ogletree 12:11 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (England)

- Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (England) 12:22 p.m. - Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland), Si Woo Kim (Korea), Nate Lashley

10th Tee: