Masters Round 3 Live Blog: Tracking Tiger, Leaders at Augusta

The Masters is still reeling from the three-hour rain delay on Thursday's Round 1 with Friday's competition featuring over ten hours of play between finishing Round 1 and completing a majority of Round 2.

Play was suspended at 5:30 p.m. because of darkness with a four-way tie for first. No. 1 Dustin Johnson, No. 3 Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith sit a single stroke ahead of the rest of the field.

Rory McIlroy is on his sixth attempt to complete a grand slam. Coming into the second round, he was 3-over par. However, he shot a bogey free second round with five birdies, finishing 6-under for the day and 3-under in total.

Over 40 golfers still need to finish the first 18 holes, ultimately creating two very different tournaments with some players competing on the typical Masters schedule while others race against the sun and are up at the crack of dawn to finish.

Action resumes with players finishing Round 2 at 7:30 a.m. ET. Round 3 is expected to begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.

Leaders (Updated: 7:30 a.m. ET)

T1. Abraham Ancer -9 (F)

T1. Dustin Johnson -9 (F)

T1. Cameron Smith -9 (F)

T1. Justin Thomas -9 (F)

T5. Patrick Cantlay -8 (F)

T5. Sungjae Im -8 (F)

T5. Hideki Matsuyama -8 (15)

Full Leaderboard

Tiger Watch: Tiger Woods continues to stay in the middle of the leaderboard after a relatively quiet second day. While he has a chunk of Round 2 still ahead of him, Woods is still in the mix at 4-under thanks to all pars, a bogey and a birdie. After 10 holes on Friday, Woods is tied for 22nd and even for the day.

Bryson Watch: Bryson DeChambeau is in trouble despite shooting 2-under in the first round. He tallied four birdies on Friday; however, he matched each with a bogey. DeChambeau even shot a triple on No. 3. He's 1-over in total and 3-over for Round 2 with six holes remaining.

Masters Round 3 Tee Times (TBD)

This post will be updated throughout the day. Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated for the latest from Augusta.