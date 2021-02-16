Adam Sandler Breaks Out 'Happy Gilmore' Swing

SI.com
GOLF
PGA Tour DFS Strategy: Genesis Invitational
Adam Sandler Breaks Out 'Happy Gilmore' Golf Swing for Movie's 25-Year Anniversary

Actor Adam Sandler broke out his latest Happy Gilmore-style golf swing to mark the 25-year anniversary of the movie's debut on Tuesday.

Sandler said in a video it had been 25 years since he had run up to his golf ball before striking it. 

"I'm scared," Sandler said as he approached the golf ball.

The comedy features Sandler staring as the film's title character. In the movie, Gilmore is an aspiring hockey player who lacks the necessary on-ice skills and eventually uses his powerful slaps-hot to thrive in golf, despite lacking what others perceive as the proper etiquette. 

"Shooter McGavin, this is for you," Sandler said in the video before teeing off. Later adding: "And I'm not lying to you that is smashed, smashed That went pretty well. You're dead, Shooter."

It was a fitting result to help commentate one of the great moments in golf history: When Gilmore hit arguably the craziest putt in golf history to win the Tour Championship, take down McGavin and claim the famed gold jacket.

