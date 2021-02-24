SI.com
GOLF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Tiger Woods is More Than Golf
Tiger Woods is More Than Golf

Tiger Woods Is More Than Golf: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

If and when Tiger Woods plays golf again has never mattered less. The only thing that matters is that he’s alive, is recovering, and will be able to play with his kids.

Obviously, the impact Tiger has had on golf is immeasurable. From what he did as an individual, with plenty of reasons to say he’s the GOAT, to what he did for the game as a whole.

As a black man, Tiger helped open the sport to a new audience, and I also believe his conditioning may have changed the approach some of his peers took. And when it comes to interest...no one in my lifetime comes close.

Admittedly, I was never into golf personally, and in my line of work, it wasn’t a subject of daily conversation...unless Tiger was involved. He’s been as big as any athlete since he burst onto the scene and if he was playing in a major tournament, golf was mainstream. That notoriety led to his accident being the most covered story in the world yesterday. But the only thing I thought about when I heard was, I hope he’s ok.

Losing Kobe Bryant just over a year ago was certainly a reminder of our mortality, not to mention what’s truly important because even those who may feel larger than life aren’t promised tomorrow. So, whether he ever steps foot on a course to compete again, it’s a win that Tiger is still with us today.

I certainly won’t count him out, but for now, my fist pump is for his health. Get well soon Tiger.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

nfl-football-schedule
NFL

Report: NFL Look to Implement 17-Game Season in 2021

NFL owners are authorized to implement a 17-game regular season based on the latest collective bargaining agreement.

TNT analyst Chris Webber
Play
NBA

Inside Chris Webber's Mission to Help Black Entrepreneurs

The TNT analyst has been in the cannabis industry for four years, and now he’s hoping to help other Black and minority entrepreneurs join him.

USATSI_15443751
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Wednesday Betting Preview: Expect Plenty of Points when Alabama visits Arkansas

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on two ACC and SEC matchups on his Wednesday college basketball betting card.

Tom Brady throws a pass in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Bucs GM on Potential Brady Contract Extension: 'That's a Possibility'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is currently set to become a free-agent after next season.

New York Mets Jacob deGrom
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: New York Mets Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for New York Mets hitters and pitchers

ian-eagle
Play
Extra Mustard

Let's Talk About Ian Eagle's Greatness

He put on a play-by-play clinic during Luka Dončić's heroics

zach-lavine-bulls
Play
NBA

LaVine Surprised by Family, Friends in ASG Announcement

Tuesday night likely marked the most enjoyable Zoom call of Zach LaVine's career.

djokovic-aus-open-title
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Will the 'Next Gen' Players Ever Catch the Big Three?

The Big Three's dominance continues, but for how long? Plus thoughts on Naomi Osaka, the 2021 Australian Open and more.