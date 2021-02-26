SI.com
GOLF
Tiger Woods is More Than Golf
Tiger Woods is More Than Golf

Tiger Woods Transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Two days after sustaining serious leg injuries in a single-vehicle accident, Tiger Woods has been transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical in Los Angeles. He had been receiving care at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, which released a statement detailing Woods's transfer.

“Mr. Tiger Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopedic care and recovery," Dr. Anish Mahajan's statement read. "To respect patient confidentiality, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center will not provide any further information about the patient’s care.”

Cedars-Sinai is about 20 miles north of Harbor-UCLA.

Woods suffered multiple "comminuted open fractures" to his right leg. His leg was stabilized using a rod inserted into his tibia, while screws and pins were inserted into his foot and ankle.

In an update given Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the incident was "purely an accident," and that no criminal charges would be filed against Woods. There was no indication that Woods was impaired at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. PT on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes near Los Angeles. Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider. His car rolled over several times and hit a curb and trees. Woods was wearing a seatbelt, and prybar and ax were needed to removed the car's windshield.

