Mickelson Out of Top 100 for First Time Since 1993

Phil Mickelson has dropped out of the top 100 in the latest World Golf Ranking for the first time since 1993. This snaps a record-streak of 1,425 weeks.

Mickelson fell to No. 101 in the world after not playing in this past weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational. Mickelson, 50, has missed two cuts and finished tied for 53rd in his four official worldwide starts this year.

Earlier this year, Mickelson said if he didn’t play well early on in the season that he would “start to re-evaluate things” and “maybe play a few more events on the Champions Tour.” He won his first two Champions Tour appearance this past August and October.

Mickelson first entered the world rankings as an amateur in 1990 and by 1993, he entered the top 100. Although he has never been the No. 1 player in the world, he spent 270 weeks at No. 2, all with Tiger Woods ahead of him.

Mickelson has not won since the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. However, he looks to put a strong tournament together this week when he plays in the Player's Championship.