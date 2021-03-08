SI.com
GOLF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
The Big Interview: Bryson DeChambeau
The Big Interview: Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson Drops Out of Top 100 for First Time Since 1993

Author:
Publish date:

Phil Mickelson has dropped out of the top 100 in the latest World Golf Ranking for the first time since 1993. This snaps a record-streak of 1,425 weeks. 

Mickelson fell to No. 101 in the world after not playing in this past weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational. Mickelson, 50, has missed two cuts and finished tied for 53rd in his four official worldwide starts this year.

Earlier this year, Mickelson said if he didn’t play well early on in the season that he would “start to re-evaluate things” and “maybe play a few more events on the Champions Tour.” He won his first two Champions Tour appearance this past August and October. 

Mickelson first entered the world rankings as an amateur in 1990 and by 1993, he entered the top 100. Although he has never been the No. 1 player in the world, he spent 270 weeks at No. 2, all with Tiger Woods ahead of him. 

Mickelson has not won since the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. However, he looks to put a strong tournament together this week when he plays in the Player's Championship.

YOU MAY LIKE

Phil Mickelson
Play
Golf

Mickelson Out of Top 100 for First Time Since 1993

Phil Mickelson has dropped out of the top 100 of the World Golf Ranking for the first time since 1993, snapping a record-streak of 1,425 weeks.

USATSI_15595682
Play
Gambling

West Coast Conference Semifinals Betting Preview: Back Gonzaga to Cover Against Saint Mary’s

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on the West Coast Conference tournament semifinal matchups on his Monday NCAA basketball betting card.

Split image of Mookie Betts and Mike Trout
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball Auction Values: AL-Only and NL-Only Cheat Sheets

SI Fantasy guru Shawn Childs provides his 2021 American League and National League positional cheat sheets with auction prices included!

Damian Lillard does his "Dame Time" celebration
Play
Extra Mustard

Steph Did Lillard’s Classic Wave Before Dame’s Game-Winner

Steph Curry knew the game was over as soon as he passed Dame the ball.

U.S. forwards Josh Sargent, Jordan Siebatcheu and Daryl Dike
Play
Soccer

Forward Movement for USMNT's Striker Pool

Who is the first-choice U.S. men's national team forward? A number of U.S.-eligible strikers scored over the weekend to help their cases.

dCOV_76ers_MoreyHZ.LO2
NBA

Sixers' Daryl Morey Has the Keys to the East

In his first year in Philadelphia, the new president of basketball operations believes Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Co. have the formula to win the NBA title.

Paige Bueckers, Dana Evans and Rhyne Howard
College Basketball

SI's College Basketball Women's 2020–21 All-America Teams

Which players have shone the brightest this season in college hoops?

mmqb-salary-cap-squeeze-ben-roethlisberger-zach-ertz-russell-wilson
Play
NFL

MMQB: How the Salary Cap Squeeze Will Impact the NFL

From ways to restructure deals to specific veterans being discussed in trade talks and the value of draft picks, here's how the salary cap will impact the next few weeks.