Justin Thomas won his first Players Championship on Sunday after finishing 14-under par at the Players Stadium Course in Palm Valley, Florida.

The tournament has the largest purse in all of golf at $15 million and Thomas took home $2.7 million as the winner.

Thomas, 27, also made history and had the lowest final 36-hole score in the tournament's history and said he it was "probably one of the best rounds of my life tee-to-green." Thomas gave an emotional interview after his win when speaking on Tiger Woods and his grandfather, who died this year.

"I wish I could talk to him, but I know he's watching," Thomas said about his grandfather.

Thomas is a close friend of Woods, who is recovering from a single-car accident and has kept in touch during his rehabilitation.

"I was replaying a lot of what he told me in my head," Thomas said. "You know, he likes to give me a lot of grief, especially when he's not here. We're all pulling for him and I'm so glad to hear everything's been going well with him. But a part of me wishes he was here so I could rub it in his face a little bit more.

Lee Westwood finished second, Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau tied for third while Paul Casey finished fifth to round out the top five finishers.