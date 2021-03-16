SI.com
Tiger Woods Signs Deal With 'PGA Tour 2K' Franchise

Tiger Woods signed an exclusive contract with the PGA Tour 2K video game franchise on Tuesday. 

Woods’s name and likeness will appear exclusively in the PGA Tour 2K franchise following Tuesday's deal. He will likely make his first appearance in the video game franchise upon the release of PGA Tour 2K22.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods said in a statement. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

Woods was the cover athlete for EA Sports' Tiger Woods PGA Tour series from 1999–2014. Rory McIlroy became the cover athlete for EA Sports' golf series in 2015.

We don't know when Woods will return to the actual golf course after he was injured in a terrifying car crash in late February. Woods underwent a lengthy surgical procedure on his right leg and lower ankle following the accident, though McIlroy said on March 10 that Woods hopes to return home "over the next week or so."

Woods has tallied 82 career PGA Tour wins, including 15 majors. His latest major victory came at the 2019 Masters, which marked his first win at a major since 2008.

