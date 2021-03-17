Tiger Woods Leaves L.A. Hospital, Returns Home

Tiger Woods has left Cedars-Sinai Medical in Los Angeles, and returned home to South Florida to continue recovering after his single car accident last month.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” Woods said in a statement. “Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Woods was initially treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, undergoing a lengthy surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle on Feb. 23. The 45-year-old was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical a few days later and received follow-up procedures.

The 15-time major champion and 82-time PGA Tour winner suffered multiple "comminuted open fractures" to his right leg. His leg was stabilized using a rod inserted into his tibia, while screws and pins were inserted into his foot and ankle.

Woods was in California for a GolfTV/Golf Digest shoot at Rolling Hills Country Club the morning of the crash. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that at around 7:12 a.m. PT, police responded to a single vehicle rollover crash in Southern California.

The deputies asked Woods how the collision happened at the scene of the crash, according to a search warrant used to obtain data from the black box in the golfer's car. "Driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving... Driver was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was asked there again how the collision occurred. He repeated that he did not know and did not remember driving.”

The affidavit obtained by USA TODAY Sports, which was submitted by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Johann Schoegl, also revealed that the 45-year-old was initially unconscious when found by a resident after the crash in Southern California and had blood on his face and chin.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Mar. 3 that they did not seek a warrant to obtain a sample of Woods's blood to see if he was under the influence because they did not have any evidence of impairment.

Days after the wreck, golfers paid tribute to the golfing legend by sporting the red shirt and black pant combo during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida.

Earlier on Tuesday, Woods signed an exclusive contract with the PGA Tour 2K video game franchise.