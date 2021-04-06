SI.com
Dustin Johnson Takes Home the Green Jacket and Sets Masters Record
2021 Masters: How to Watch Round 1 & 2, Tee Times, Pairings, Live Stream, Watch Online

Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 Masters get underway on Thursday with more than 80 of the best golfers in the world looking to make their mark at Augusta National.

Dustin Johnson will attempt to defend his latest Master crown. Last November, he won his first green jacket in dominating fashion, finishing at 20 under and claiming the major championship by five strokes.

Dustin Johnson Won the Masters His Way, With His Brother at His Side

In doing so, Johnson set a tournament record for the lowest 72-hole total and surpassed the prior record set by both Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods by two strokes.

Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im finished tied for second while Justin Thomas finished fourth.

Here's how to watch the opening rounds.

Round 1 — Thursday, April 8

All Times Eastern

Round 1 Start Time: 8:00 a.m.

Masters Live Stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on Paramount+

TV: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV Simulcast Live Stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

  • 8:00 a.m. – Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
  • 8:12 a.m. – Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli
  • 8:24 a.m. – Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
  • 8:36 a.m. – Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb
  • 8:48 a.m. – Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long (A)
  • 9:00 a.m. – Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd
  • 9:12 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners
  • 9:24 a.m. – Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner
  • 9:36 a.m. – Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
  • 9:48 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer
  • 10:06 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
  • 10:18 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 10:30 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci (A)
  • 10:42 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
  • 10:54 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey
  • 11:06 a.m. – Vijay Singh, Martin Laird
  • 11:18 a.m. – Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
  • 11:30 a.m. – Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger
  • 11:42 a.m. – Mike Weir, C. T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre
  • 11:54 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
  • 12:12 p.m. – Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman
  • 12:24 p.m. – Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne (A)
  • 12:36 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
  • 12:48 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
  • 1:00 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer
  • 1:12 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
  • 1:24 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick
  • 1:36 p.m. – Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
  • 1:48 p.m. – Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
  • 2:00 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

Round 2 — Friday, April 9

Round 2 Start Time: 8:00 a.m.

Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on Paramount+

TV: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV Simulcast Live Stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

  • 8:00 a.m. – Vijay Singh, Martin Laird
  • 8:12 a.m. – Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
  • 8:24 a.m. – Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger
  • 8:36 a.m. – Mike Weir, C. T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre
  • 8:48 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
  • 9:00 a.m. – Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman
  • 9:12 a.m. – Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne (A)
  • 9:24 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
  • 9:36 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
  • 9:48 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer
  • 10:06 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
  • 10:18 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick
  • 10:30 a.m. – Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
  • 10:42 a.m. – Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
  • 10:54 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa
  • 11:06 a.m. – Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
  • 11:18 a.m. – Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli
  • 11:30 a.m. – Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
  • 11:42 a.m. – Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb
  • 11:54 a.m. – Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long (A)
  • 12:12 p.m. – Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd
  • 12:24 p.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners
  • 12:36 p.m. – Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner
  • 12:48 p.m. – Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
  • 1:00 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer
  • 1:12 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
  • 1:24 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 1:36 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci (A)
  • 1:48 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
  • 2:00 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

