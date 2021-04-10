Conners's Ace Launches Him Up the Masters Leaderboard

SI.com
Will Justin Rose Finally Close it Out at The Masters?
Corey Conners started his third round of the Masters five shots behind leader Justin Rose. A pair of birdies at holes No. 2 and No. 3 pushed him up the leaderboard, but a bogey at par-4 fifth froze his momentum. 

Or so the crowd thought. 

The Canadian followed the botched shot with an ace on the downhill, 182-yard par-3 sixth. The ball landed just short of the cup before rolling in for the hole-in-one. 

Conners is the sixth player in Masters history to make a hole-in-one at that hole at Augusta National, and is the first since Jamie Donaldson in 2013. He's also the first Canadian with a hole-in-one at the Masters since Ross Somerville in 1934. 

His hole-in-one is the second of the 2021 Masters, joining Tommy Fleetwood's ace on No. 16 on Thursday.

Conners followed up his ace with a birdie on No. 7, cementing his spot at the top. He trails Rose by two shots and is tied for second while shooting four under.

