Conners's Ace Launches Him Up the Masters Leaderboard

Corey Conners started his third round of the Masters five shots behind leader Justin Rose. A pair of birdies at holes No. 2 and No. 3 pushed him up the leaderboard, but a bogey at par-4 fifth froze his momentum.

Or so the crowd thought.

The Canadian followed the botched shot with an ace on the downhill, 182-yard par-3 sixth. The ball landed just short of the cup before rolling in for the hole-in-one.

Conners is the sixth player in Masters history to make a hole-in-one at that hole at Augusta National, and is the first since Jamie Donaldson in 2013. He's also the first Canadian with a hole-in-one at the Masters since Ross Somerville in 1934.

His hole-in-one is the second of the 2021 Masters, joining Tommy Fleetwood's ace on No. 16 on Thursday.

Conners followed up his ace with a birdie on No. 7, cementing his spot at the top. He trails Rose by two shots and is tied for second while shooting four under.