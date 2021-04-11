Masters Final Round Tee Times, Pairings

SI.com
GOLF
Masters 2021 Final Round Tee Times, Pairings

After a scorching third round in which he shot a 7-under 65, Hideki Matsuyama is 18 holes away from becoming the first Japanese male golfer to win a major.

Matsuyama was 6-under on the back nine and shot the first bogey-free round of the 2201 Masters to seize control of the leaderboard, holding a four-shot lead over a quartet of golfers battling in second place.

Among that group is Will Zalatoris, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. Of those four, only Rose has won a major before—the 2013 U.S. Open. 

Check out the Sunday tee times below.

All times Eastern

  • 10 a.m. — Jim Herman, Adam Scott
  • 10:10 a.m. — Brendon Todd, José María Olazábal
  • 10:20 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland
  • 10:30 a.m. — Paul Casey, Billy Horschel
  • 10:40 a.m. — Abraham Ancer, Michael Thompson
  • 10:50 a.m. —Ian Poulter, Tyrell Hatton
  • 11 a.m. — Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 11:10 a.m. — Jason Kokrak, Louis Oosthuizen
  • 11:20 a.m. — Cameron Champ, Sebastián Muñoz
  • 11:40 a.m. — Matt Jones, Collin Morikawa
  • 11:50 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
  • Noon — Martin Laird, Bubba Watson
  • 12:10 p.m. — Matt Wallace, Charl Schwartzel
  • 12:20 p.m. —Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 12:30 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm
  • 12:40 p.m. — Webb Simpson, Joaquin Niemann
  • 12:50 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari
  • 1 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas
  • 1:20 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer
  • 1:30 p.m. — Henrik Stenson, Stewart Cink
  • 1:40 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Kevin Na
  • 1:50 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Bernd Wiesberger
  • 2 p.m. — Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre
  • 2:10 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman
  • 2:20 p.m. — Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners
  • 2:30 p.m. — Marc Leishman, Justin Rose
  • 2:40 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

