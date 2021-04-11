Masters Final Round Tee Times, Pairings

After a scorching third round in which he shot a 7-under 65, Hideki Matsuyama is 18 holes away from becoming the first Japanese male golfer to win a major.

Matsuyama was 6-under on the back nine and shot the first bogey-free round of the 2201 Masters to seize control of the leaderboard, holding a four-shot lead over a quartet of golfers battling in second place.

Among that group is Will Zalatoris, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. Of those four, only Rose has won a major before—the 2013 U.S. Open.

Check out the Sunday tee times below.

All times Eastern