Finau Gets FaceTime Call From Tom Brady During Masters

Tony Finau Gets Surprise FaceTime Call From Tom Brady During The Masters

During a weather delay of the third round of The Masters, Tony Finau was waiting in the caddie house of the Augusta National Gulf Club.

The 31-year-old Salt Lake City native was handed a phone by one of the members of the club, Jimmy Dunne, with an ongoing FaceTime call with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. 

"That was a pleasant surprise," Finau said. "He said, 'Great playing,' and he was following. He was surprised we stopped. He said in the NFL when it rains you don't stop. I let him know, 'Yeah, maybe we're not as tough as you guys,' but he said, 'No, that's not the case.' We had a good laugh about that."

Tony Finau during the 2021 Masters Tournament.

Finau didn't give any more specifics of their call, but he added that he grew up a Cowboys fan but now mostly cheers for individual players. 

Finau shot a 1-over 73 in the third round and is currently eight strokes behind the tournament-leading Hideki Matsuyama

