Dustin Johnson Misses Cut at PGA Championship

While both Ryder Cup captains with a combined age of 103 made the PGA Championship cut, three of the top four golfers in the world did not.

Dustin Johnson became the first No. 1 player since Greg Norman in 1997 to miss consecutive majors. He birdied his opening hole and added another birdie and an eagle over his final three on Friday as he finished six over par.

Despite winning four times in 2020, the golfer has gone seven starts on the PGA Tour without a top 10. This includes two missed cuts and three finishes of 48th or worse.

No. 2 Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA champion and 2021 Players champion, also missed the cut after shooting 3-over 39 on the front nine. Meanwhile, No. 4 Xander Schauffele, a pre-tournament favorite, made a bogey, landing him at a 77 on Friday. This is his first missed cut in a major since 2017.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson became the sixth men's golfer since 1900 to hold the lead or co-lead a major after a round in four different decades.

