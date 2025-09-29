High School

Alabama High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025

Check out the latest Alabama high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 29, 2025

Another week of the 2025 Alabama high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Alabama high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:

AHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings

1. Maplesville - 6-0

2. Hubbertville - 5-0

3. Winterboro - 5-0

4. Leroy - 6-0

5. Appalachian - 6-0

6. Wadley - 5-0

7. McKenzie - 5-0

8. University Charter - 4-1

9. Addison - 5-1

10. Woodville - 5-1

11. Berry - 4-1

12. Verbena - 5-1

13. Fayetteville - 3-2

14. Spring Garden - 4-2

15. Notasulga - 2-1

16. Hackleburg - 3-2

17. Brantley - 3-2

18. Meek - 3-2

19. McIntosh - 3-3

20. Linden - 3-2

21. Billingsley - 2-3

22. Valley Head - 3-3

23. Red Level - 3-2

24. Keith - 3-3

25. Marion County - 2-3

View full Class 1A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. Red Bay - 4-1

2. Luverne - 5-0

3. North Sand Mountain - 6-0

4. Reeltown - 5-1

5. Vincent - 4-1

6. Ariton - 4-0

7. Goshen - 4-1

8. Pisgah - 3-2

9. Falkville - 3-2

10. Southeastern - 3-2

11. Tuscaloosa Academy - 4-1

12. J.U. Blacksher - 3-1

13. Clarke County - 4-2

14. Washington County - 4-2

15. Isabella - 3-3

16. Winston County - 3-3

17. Belgreen - 4-1

18. Lanett - 4-2

19. Lexington - 4-2

20. Sulligent - 3-3

21. Central - Coosa - 3-3

22. Loachapoka - 3-3

23. Highland Home - 3-3

24. Lamar County - 2-3

25. G.W. Long - 2-3

View full Class 2A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Piedmont - 5-0

2. Cottage Hill Christian Academy - 5-0

3. Gordo - 6-0

4. Lee-Scott Academy - 5-0

5. Thorsby - 5-0

6. Randolph County - 4-1

7. Glencoe - 3-2

8. Fyffe - 4-1

9. Wicksburg - 4-2

10. Collinsville - 4-1

11. Flomaton - 3-2

12. Houston Academy - 3-2

13. Geraldine - 4-1

14. Lauderdale County - 3-3

15. Glenwood - 4-2

16. Rogers - 3-2

17. Thomasville - 3-2

18. Hillcrest - Evergreen - 2-3

19. Oakman - 3-2

20. Sheffield - 2-3

21. Clements - 3-3

22. Ohatchee - 2-4

23. Midfield - 1-4

24. Dadeville - 1-4

25. Excel - 1-5

View full Class 3A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. Jackson - 5-1

2. West Morgan - 5-0

3. St. Michael Catholic - 5-0

4. Plainview - 5-0

5. Opp - 4-0

6. Deshler - 5-1

7. Alexandria - 4-1

8. Cherokee County - 5-1

9. Ashville - 4-1

10. Hatton - 3-2

11. Handley - 5-1

12. North Jackson - 4-1

13. Dale County - 3-2

14. Brooks - 3-2

15. Booker T. Washington - 3-1

16. Oak Grove - 4-1

17. Oneonta - 2-3

18. Central - Florence - 3-2

19. Satsuma - 2-4

20. East Lawrence - 3-2

21. Orange Beach - 3-3

22. Tallassee - 2-3

23. Westminster Christian - 3-3

24. Holt - 3-3

25. Randolph School - 2-4

View full Class 4A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings

1. Central of Clay County - 5-1

2. Williamson - 5-0

3. Northside - 6-0

4. Vigor - 5-0

5. Corner - 4-1

6. Moody - 4-2

7. UMS-Wright Prep - 3-2

8. Scottsboro - 4-2

9. St. Clair County - 4-1

10. Leeds - 5-1

11. Priceville - 4-1

12. Eufaula - 4-2

13. Russellville - 3-2

14. Ramsay - 3-3

15. Valley - 3-2

16. Elmore County - 4-1

17. B.C. Rain - 3-2

18. Demopolis - 3-2

19. G.W. Carver - 3-1

20. Headland - 3-2

21. Ardmore - 3-3

22. Wenonah - 3-2

23. Douglas - 3-2

24. Sipsey Valley - 4-2

25. Shelby County - 3-3

View full Class 5A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings

1. Clay-Chalkville - 6-0

2. Saraland - 5-0

3. Russell County - 5-0

4. Jasper - 6-0

5. Pell City - 4-1

6. Benjamin Russell - 5-1

7. Muscle Shoals - 5-0

8. McAdory - 4-0

9. Hartselle - 5-0

10. Fort Payne - 4-1

11. Mountain Brook - 4-2

12. Chelsea - 4-1

13. A.H. Parker - 4-2

14. Gadsden City - 3-2

15. St. Paul's Episcopal - 4-1

16. Central - Tuscaloosa - 5-1

17. Bessemer City - 4-1

18. Stanhope Elmore - 4-1

19. Pike Road - 3-2

20. Buckhorn - 4-1

21. Theodore - 4-2

22. Pelham - 3-2

23. Athens - 3-2

24. Wetumpka - 3-3

25. Oxford - 3-3

View full Class 6A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings

1. Hewitt-Trussville - 6-0

2. Mary G. Montgomery - 6-0

3. Thompson - 4-2

4. Vestavia Hills - 3-2

5. Opelika - 5-1

6. Daphne - 5-1

7. Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa - 4-2

8. Central - Phenix City - 4-1

9. Fairhope - 5-1

10. Carver - 4-1

11. Austin - 4-1

12. Baker - 3-2

13. Oak Mountain - 3-2

14. Foley - 2-3

15. Bob Jones - 4-2

16. Florence - 2-3

17. Johnson Abernathy Graetz - 1-4

18. Davidson - 2-3

19. Huntsville - 3-2

20. Alma Bryant - 2-3

21. James Clemens - 3-2

22. Sparkman - 2-4

23. Smiths Station - 1-5

24. Tuscaloosa County - 0-5

25. Albertville - 1-5

View full Class 7A rankings

Published
Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

