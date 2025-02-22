High School

Alabama high school football head coach arrested on 11 warrants in Florida

According to a WKRG report, Clarke County head coach Robert Carter was arrested Friday afternoon

A high school football helmet sits on a field.

According to a report by WKRG's Simone Eli, Clarke County High School football head coach Robert Carter was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriffs on a traffic stop Friday afternoon on 11 warrants.

Per Eli's report, Carter was arrested in Niceville, Florida and will extradited to Clarke County. Also in the report as of 4:45 p.m. CT, Eli says Carter had been arrested for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student of Clarke County.

Carter took over the Bulldogs in 2023 and led the program to a 7-6 record in his first season at the helm. In this past 2024 campaign, Carter guided Clarke County to a 8-4 mark playing in the AHSAA's Class 2A, Region 1.

This story is developing and we will update as more information becomes available.

