Alabama high school football: Hewitt-Trussville releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Huskies will play 10 games, including three notable games against Hoover, Pinson Valley, Prattville, Thompson, and Vestavia Hills.
Among the other teams on the schedule are Gadsden City, Oak Mountain, and Tuscaloosa County.
Below is the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced at a later date.
HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE HUSKIES 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22 vs. Johnson Abernathy Graetz
Aug. 29 at Gadsden City
Sep. 5 vs. Vestavia Hills
Sep. 12 at Hoover
Sep. 19 at Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa)
Sep. 26 vs. Pinson Valley
Oct. 3 vs. Thompson
Oct. 10 at Prattville
Oct. 17 at Oak Mountain
Oct. 24 vs. Tuscaloosa County
