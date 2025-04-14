High School

Alabama high school football: Hewitt-Trussville releases 2025 schedule

The Hewitt-Trussville Huskies will play 10 games in the 2025 season. The Huskies have notable games against Pinson Valley, Prattville, Thompson, and Vestavia Hills

Ross Van De Griek

Sep 8, 2022; Northport, AL, USA; Hewitt-Trussville's wide receiver Jacob Serena (14) runs the ball against Tuscaloosa County High at Tuscaloosa County High School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Tuscaloosa News Football Hewitt Trussville Vs Tuscaloosa County High School Football / Will McLelland / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Huskies will play 10 games, including three notable games against Hoover, Pinson Valley, Prattville, Thompson, and Vestavia Hills.

Among the other teams on the schedule are Gadsden City, Oak Mountain, and Tuscaloosa County.

Below is the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE HUSKIES 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22 vs. Johnson Abernathy Graetz

Aug. 29 at Gadsden City

Sep. 5 vs. Vestavia Hills

Sep. 12 at Hoover

Sep. 19 at Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa)

Sep. 26 vs. Pinson Valley

Oct. 3 vs. Thompson

Oct. 10 at Prattville

Oct. 17 at Oak Mountain

Oct. 24 vs. Tuscaloosa County

Ross Van De Griek
