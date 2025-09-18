Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-19, 2025
There are 96 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area this weekend, including eight games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 19 Vestavia Hills at No. 1 Thompson.
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Thursday, September 18.
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 19, 2025
There are 92 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, September 19.
White Plains (1-2) at Cherokee County (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Valley (2-1) at Marbury (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Helena (1-2) at Moody (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Francis Marion (1-2) at Holy Spirit Catholic (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Cold Springs (3-1) at Winston County (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Maplesville (4-0) at Autauga Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Woodville (3-1) at Ragland (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Ohatchee (0-4) at Weaver (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Saks (1-3) at Walter Wellborn (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Chilton County (1-3) at Pelham (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Susan Moore (2-2) at Coosa Christian (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Shoals Christian (1-3) at Phillips (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Ellwood Christian (0-4) at Verbena (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Talladega (1-3) at St. James (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Sumter Central (0-3) at Dallas County (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Hoover (1-3) at Prattville (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Phil Campbell (1-2) at Winfield (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Northside (4-0) at Jemison (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Etowah (0-3) at Ashville (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Fayette County (3-1) at Haleyville (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Guntersville (4-0) at Arab (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Southeastern (2-2) at Falkville (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Oak Grove (4-0) at West Blocton (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Shades Valley (1-3) at Pinson Valley (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Brilliant (1-1) at Pickens County (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Gordo (4-0) at Midfield (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Childersburg (0-4) at B.B. Comer (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Waterloo (2-1) at Meek (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Leeds (4-0) at Jacksonville (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Sand Rock (1-3) at Pleasant Valley (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Asbury (0-4) at Collinsville (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Briarwood Christian (2-2) at Wenonah (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
East Lawrence (2-1) at Danville (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Tuscaloosa Academy (3-1) at Greene County (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Geraldine (3-0) at Holly Pond (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Boaz (2-1) at Douglas (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Northridge (3-1) at Central - Tuscaloosa (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Scottsboro (3-1) at Sardis (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Oneonta (1-2) at Alexandria (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Jackson-Olin (2-1) at Homewood (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Mountain Brook (2-2) at Oxford (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Hanceville (0-4) at Oakman (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Aliceville (1-2) at Isabella (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Anniston (3-0) at Hokes Bluff (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Holt (2-2) at Bibb County (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
South Lamar (0-4) at Berry (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Greensboro (2-1) at Southside - Selma (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Cedar Bluff (2-2) at Section (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Pickens Academy (0-3) at University Charter (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Lincoln (2-2) at Springville (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Brandon (2-1) at Clay-Chalkville (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Addison (4-0) at Hackleburg (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Westbrook Christian (3-0) at Piedmont (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Cherokee (0-4) at Vina (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Hewitt-Trussville (4-0) at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Oak Mountain (2-2) at Tuscaloosa County (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Victory Christian (0-1) at Wadley (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Vestavia Hills (3-1) at Thompson (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Valley Head (3-1) at Spring Garden (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Muscle Shoals (4-0) at Cullman (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Hubbertville (3-0) at Marion County (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Ranburne (2-2) at Central - Coosa (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Cordova (1-3) at Good Hope (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Winterboro (3-0) at Donoho (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Brindlee Mountain (1-3) at Fyffe (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Dora (0-4) at Fultondale (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Appalachian (4-0) at Ider (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Chelsea (2-1) at Calera (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Pleasant Grove (1-2) at Tarrant (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Fort Payne (2-1) at Mae Jemison (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
A.H. Parker (4-0) at Carrollton (5-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Handley (3-1) at Munford (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Locust Fork (1-3) at J.B. Pennington (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Hueytown (1-2) at Bessemer City (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Brookwood (1-4) at McAdory (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Gardendale (0-4) at Minor (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
St. Clair County (2-1) at Center Point (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Sulligent (3-1) at Vincent (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Vinemont (2-2) at Carbon Hill (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Mortimer Jordan (1-3) at Woodlawn (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Lawrence County (1-3) at Fairview (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Cleveland (1-2) at West End (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Hamilton (4-0) at Curry (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Gaston (1-2) at North Sand Mountain (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Gadsden City (1-2) at Hazel Green (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Spain Park (2-1) at Benjamin Russell (3-1) - 8:00 PM CST
