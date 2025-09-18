High School

Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-19, 2025

Get Birmingham area schedules and scores as the 2025 Alabama high school football continues on Friday, September 18

Gray Reid

Thompson vs Oak Mountain from Sept. 12, 2025
Thompson vs Oak Mountain from Sept. 12, 2025 / Kaden Robinson

There are 96 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area this weekend, including eight games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 19 Vestavia Hills at No. 1 Thompson.

Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 18, 2025

There are four games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Thursday, September 18.

Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 19, 2025

There are 92 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, September 19.

White Plains (1-2) at Cherokee County (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Valley (2-1) at Marbury (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Helena (1-2) at Moody (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Francis Marion (1-2) at Holy Spirit Catholic (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Cold Springs (3-1) at Winston County (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Maplesville (4-0) at Autauga Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Woodville (3-1) at Ragland (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Ohatchee (0-4) at Weaver (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Saks (1-3) at Walter Wellborn (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Chilton County (1-3) at Pelham (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Susan Moore (2-2) at Coosa Christian (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Shoals Christian (1-3) at Phillips (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Ellwood Christian (0-4) at Verbena (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Talladega (1-3) at St. James (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Sumter Central (0-3) at Dallas County (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Hoover (1-3) at Prattville (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Phil Campbell (1-2) at Winfield (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Northside (4-0) at Jemison (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Shelby County (3-1) at Northside (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Etowah (0-3) at Ashville (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Fayette County (3-1) at Haleyville (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Guntersville (4-0) at Arab (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Southeastern (2-2) at Falkville (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Oak Grove (4-0) at West Blocton (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Shades Valley (1-3) at Pinson Valley (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Brilliant (1-1) at Pickens County (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Gordo (4-0) at Midfield (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Childersburg (0-4) at B.B. Comer (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Waterloo (2-1) at Meek (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Leeds (4-0) at Jacksonville (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Sand Rock (1-3) at Pleasant Valley (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Asbury (0-4) at Collinsville (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Briarwood Christian (2-2) at Wenonah (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

East Lawrence (2-1) at Danville (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Tuscaloosa Academy (3-1) at Greene County (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Geraldine (3-0) at Holly Pond (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Boaz (2-1) at Douglas (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Northridge (3-1) at Central - Tuscaloosa (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Scottsboro (3-1) at Sardis (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Oneonta (1-2) at Alexandria (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Jackson-Olin (2-1) at Homewood (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Mountain Brook (2-2) at Oxford (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Hanceville (0-4) at Oakman (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Aliceville (1-2) at Isabella (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Anniston (3-0) at Hokes Bluff (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Holt (2-2) at Bibb County (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

South Lamar (0-4) at Berry (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Greensboro (2-1) at Southside - Selma (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Cedar Bluff (2-2) at Section (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Pickens Academy (0-3) at University Charter (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Lincoln (2-2) at Springville (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

American Christian Academy (1-3) at Fairfield (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Brandon (2-1) at Clay-Chalkville (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Addison (4-0) at Hackleburg (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Westbrook Christian (3-0) at Piedmont (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Cherokee (0-4) at Vina (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Hewitt-Trussville (4-0) at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Oak Mountain (2-2) at Tuscaloosa County (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Victory Christian (0-1) at Wadley (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Vestavia Hills (3-1) at Thompson (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Valley Head (3-1) at Spring Garden (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Muscle Shoals (4-0) at Cullman (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Hubbertville (3-0) at Marion County (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Ranburne (2-2) at Central - Coosa (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Cordova (1-3) at Good Hope (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Winterboro (3-0) at Donoho (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Brindlee Mountain (1-3) at Fyffe (3-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Dora (0-4) at Fultondale (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Appalachian (4-0) at Ider (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Chelsea (2-1) at Calera (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

American Christian Academy (1-3) at Tarrant (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Pleasant Grove (1-2) at Tarrant (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Fort Payne (2-1) at Mae Jemison (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

A.H. Parker (4-0) at Carrollton (5-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Handley (3-1) at Munford (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Sipsey Valley (2-2) at Jemison (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Locust Fork (1-3) at J.B. Pennington (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Hueytown (1-2) at Bessemer City (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Brookwood (1-4) at McAdory (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Gardendale (0-4) at Minor (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

St. Clair County (2-1) at Center Point (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Sulligent (3-1) at Vincent (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Vinemont (2-2) at Carbon Hill (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Mortimer Jordan (1-3) at Woodlawn (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Lawrence County (1-3) at Fairview (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Cleveland (1-2) at West End (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Hamilton (4-0) at Curry (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Gaston (1-2) at North Sand Mountain (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Gadsden City (1-2) at Hazel Green (1-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Spain Park (2-1) at Benjamin Russell (3-1) - 8:00 PM CST

