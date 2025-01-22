High School

Former NFL Wide Receiver Takes Over Alabama High School Football Team That Hasn't Won A Game Since 2015

Sammie Coates was named the new head football coach at Columbia High School on Wednesday morning

Andy Villamarzo

Sep 30, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Sammie Coates (18) runs with the ball after a catch while Indianapolis Colts cornerback Nate Hairston (27) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Since 2015, Columbia High School (Alabama) have not won a high school football game.

The Eagles are currently on an 83-game losing streak, but they're hoping a former NFL wide receiver can change their fortunes and end the the skid.

On Wednesday, Columbia tabbed Sammie Coates as their next head football coach. Coates was the 87th overall pick (third round) of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The last time the Eagles won a game was back on Oct. 16th, 2015 when they defeated Ardmore, 34-16. For the next nine seasons, however, Columbia has not felt the feeling of winning a football game.

With Coates taking over, the Eagles hope in 2025 to change all of that by picking up a long awaited victory.

Coates played in the NFL from 2015-2018, with the former Auburn product hauling 29 passes for 528 yards and two touchdowns.

