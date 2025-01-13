High School On SI 2024 All-State Alabama's Football Award Winners
There were first-time state champions, repeat winners - and some of the craziest games you will ever seen played anywhere on a football field this fall.
And now it is time for High School On SI Alabama to release its individual award winners, including the player and coach of the year honorees.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI ALABAMA'S 2024 ALL-STATE INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS
Player of the Year: Na'eem Offord, ATH, A.H. Parker, Sr.
Asked to do a multitude of taks for A.H. Parker, not only did the two-way star do it, but he did it as well as anyone in the state. Playing both ways for the Class 6A state champions, the Oregon signee was a difference maker on each side of the ball en route to the title. Offord compiled 1,034 all-purpose yards and found pay dirt 17 times. Defensively at defensive back, Offord locked down one side of the field and notched 46 tackles, a sack, intercepted four passes, batted away five others and recovered two fumbles.
Offensive Player of the Year: Alvin Henderson, RB, Elba, Sr.
Easily one of the country's leading rushers when it came down to yardage on the ground and finding the endzone. The Auburn signee capped a storied high school football career with a stellar senior campaign, carrying the rock 276 times for a ridiculous 3,620 yards and scoring 61 touchdowns. Henderson rushed for 10.930 yards and scored 190 touchdowns during time on the high school level.
Defensive Player of the Year: Kentonio Kelly Jr., DB, Vigor, Sr.
Playing from his free safety position, Kelly Jr. did more than many do coming out of the secondary in run support, but also staying true to his responsibilities on the back end. Kelly Jr. capped a phenomenal senior campaign making 162 tackles, 49 went for a loss, six sacks, intercepted three passes, forced three fumbles and recovered three others.
Coach of the Year: Frank Warren, A.H. Parker
Leading the football program to its first-ever state championship seems to be good reason enough to tab Warren as Alabama's coach of the year. Playing one, if not the, hardest schedule in 2024 in all of the Yellowhammer State, Warren guided the team through a treacherous road all the way to the Class 6A state championship. Only loss came against one of Georgia's top programs in Carrollton, but beat plenty of Alabama's better programs all the way to Birmingham. The season culminated with a 28-17 defeat of Saraland for the 6A crown.
