Montgomery Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026

Get Montgomery area schedules and scores as the 2026 Alabama high school girls basketball season continues on Tuesday, January 13

Gray Reid

Mountain Brook vs Homewood from Dec. 5, 2026
Mountain Brook vs Homewood from Dec. 5, 2026 / David Leong

There are 39 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Tuesday, January 13, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

Montgomery High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 19 Auburn heads to Smiths Station and No. 22 Prattville takes on No. 13 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on the road.

Reeltown at Lanett - 4:00 PM CST

Vincent at Horseshoe Bend - 4:30 PM CST

Lee-Scott Academy at Trinity Presbyterian - 4:45 PM CST

Auburn at Smiths Station - 5:00 PM CST

Wadley at Winterboro - 5:00 PM CST

Linden at R.C. Hatch - 5:00 PM CST

J.U. Blacksher at Highland Home - 5:00 PM CST

Beauregard at Valley - 5:00 PM CST

Elba at Brantley - 5:30 PM CST

St. James at Marbury - 5:30 PM CST

Pleasant Home at Florala - 5:30 PM CST

Georgiana at McKenzie - 5:30 PM CST

Holtville at Booker T. Washington Magnet - 5:30 PM CST

Wetumpka at Park Crossing - 5:30 PM CST

Verbena at Notasulga - 5:30 PM CST

Sumter Central at Marengo - 5:30 PM CST

Zion Chapel at Goshen - 5:30 PM CST

Wilcox Central at Calhoun - 5:30 PM CST

New Brockton at Bullock County - 5:30 PM CST

Geneva County at Samson - 5:30 PM CST

Keith at University Charter - 5:30 PM CST

Enterprise at Johnson Abernathy Graetz - 5:30 PM CST

Opp at Pike County - 5:30 PM CST

Montgomery Catholic at Booker T. Washington - 5:45 PM CST

Pike Liberal Arts at Luverne - 5:45 PM CST

Maplesville at Dallas County - 5:45 PM CST

Brewbaker Tech at Greenville - 5:45 PM CST

Andalusia at Charles Henderson - 6:00 PM CST

Stanhope Elmore at Percy Julian - 6:00 PM CST

Jackson at Demopolis - 6:00 PM CST

Thorsby at Montgomery Academy - 6:00 PM CST

Kinston at Emmanuel Christian - 6:00 PM CST

Prattville at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa - 6:00 PM CST

Benjamin Russell at Calera - 6:00 PM CST

Dothan at Carver - 6:00 PM CST

J.F. Shields at Sweet Water - 6:00 PM CST

Montevallo at Selma - 6:00 PM CST

Billingsley at Francis Marion - 6:15 PM CST

