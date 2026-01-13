Montgomery Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 39 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Tuesday, January 13, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Montgomery High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 19 Auburn heads to Smiths Station and No. 22 Prattville takes on No. 13 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on the road.
Reeltown at Lanett - 4:00 PM CST
Vincent at Horseshoe Bend - 4:30 PM CST
Lee-Scott Academy at Trinity Presbyterian - 4:45 PM CST
Auburn at Smiths Station - 5:00 PM CST
Wadley at Winterboro - 5:00 PM CST
Linden at R.C. Hatch - 5:00 PM CST
J.U. Blacksher at Highland Home - 5:00 PM CST
Beauregard at Valley - 5:00 PM CST
Elba at Brantley - 5:30 PM CST
St. James at Marbury - 5:30 PM CST
Pleasant Home at Florala - 5:30 PM CST
Georgiana at McKenzie - 5:30 PM CST
Holtville at Booker T. Washington Magnet - 5:30 PM CST
Wetumpka at Park Crossing - 5:30 PM CST
Verbena at Notasulga - 5:30 PM CST
Sumter Central at Marengo - 5:30 PM CST
Zion Chapel at Goshen - 5:30 PM CST
Wilcox Central at Calhoun - 5:30 PM CST
New Brockton at Bullock County - 5:30 PM CST
Geneva County at Samson - 5:30 PM CST
Keith at University Charter - 5:30 PM CST
Enterprise at Johnson Abernathy Graetz - 5:30 PM CST
Opp at Pike County - 5:30 PM CST
Montgomery Catholic at Booker T. Washington - 5:45 PM CST
Pike Liberal Arts at Luverne - 5:45 PM CST
Maplesville at Dallas County - 5:45 PM CST
Brewbaker Tech at Greenville - 5:45 PM CST
Andalusia at Charles Henderson - 6:00 PM CST
Stanhope Elmore at Percy Julian - 6:00 PM CST
Jackson at Demopolis - 6:00 PM CST
Thorsby at Montgomery Academy - 6:00 PM CST
Kinston at Emmanuel Christian - 6:00 PM CST
Prattville at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa - 6:00 PM CST
Benjamin Russell at Calera - 6:00 PM CST
Dothan at Carver - 6:00 PM CST
J.F. Shields at Sweet Water - 6:00 PM CST
Montevallo at Selma - 6:00 PM CST
Billingsley at Francis Marion - 6:15 PM CST
