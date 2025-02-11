Terry Curtis to retire as head football coach at UMS-Wright (Alabama)
One of Alabama's most legendary head coaches has decided his time has come to hang up the whistle.
According to Al.com's Ben Thomas, UMS-Wright Preparatory School's Terry Curtis is set to announce his decision to retire from coaching on Tuesday morning via a press conference.
Over the course of coaching 26 seasons at UMS-Wright Preparatory School, Curtis led the program to 284 victories and eight state championships during his tenure.
Under Curtis' watch, the Bulldogs won state titles in 2001, 2002, 2005, 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2019. In his final season at the helm, Curtis guided the program to a 6-7 record and reaching the quarterfinals of the AHSAA's Class 5A state playoffs.
Overall, Curtis was a head coach in Alabama for a total of 36 years.
Curtis currently stands as Alabama high school football's second winningest coach of all-time, retiring with an overall record of 361-105. The longtime UMS-Wright lead man sits two victories behind Central-Clay County’s Danny Horn to being the state's leader all-time.
-- Andy Villamarzo