Top 25 Alabama high school softball rankings (4/11/2025)
There were some shake-ups in this week’s Top 25 in Alabama high school softball, with some previously unranked teams making big jumps.
Here is a snapshot of this past week’s action.
1. Orange Beach (24-1)
Last week: 1
No surprise here. Orange Beach continues its dominance in the state and they continue to rise in High School On SI’s national rankings as well. Since losing their first game of the season, the Makos have won 23 in a row. During that stretch, they’ve averaged over nine runs per game.
2. Thompson (26-2)
Last week: 2
Hot on the Makos' tails are the Thompson Warriors, who knocked off ranked Tuscaloosa County 3-2 and will face another tough challenge when they face Auburn to continue their streak.
3. Curry (33-1)
Last week: 3
The Yellowjackets extended their win streak to 28 and made it the 19th time this season they have won a game by 10 runs or more.
4. Central-Phenix City (30-3)
Last week: 5
The Red Devils extended their win streak to 13 with an 11-1 beat-down of Auburn. This is the 18th time this season they have won a game by five runs or more. They are 4-0 in regional play.
5. Springville (34-3-1)
Last week: 4
The Tigers rebounded this week with two double-digit victories after dropping a 4-3 decision to Plainview.
6. Daphne (31-5)
Last week: 7
The Trojans had a huge victory as they defeated the ranked Fairhope Pirates, 7-1. They also extended their home winning streak to five after their victory over Robertsdale.
7. West Limestone (31-5)
Last week: 6
The Wildcats' seven-game road streak was ended by the Austin Black Bears, 6-5. Last time the pair played, the Wildcats won 12-0.
8. Wetumpka (33-4)
Last week: 8
The Indians have won a remarkable 33 in a row at home, including an 11-6 victory over the Prattville Lions.
9. Hewitt-Trussville (24-11)
Last week: Unranked
The Huskies make a big move into the rankings thanks to a six-game winning streak, including a 6-3 win over Oak Mountain. This is the third time this season they’ve beaten the Eagles.
10. Alexandria (27-5-1)
Last week: 11
Alexandria has won 10 out of their last 11 including a recent victory over Cleburne County, and the one loss was to powerhouse Orange Beach.
11. Tuscaloosa County (27-8)
Last week: 9
The Wildcats bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to No. 4-ranked Central with a sweep of Hillcrest.
12. Spanish Fort (30-9)
Last week: 10
The Toros have lost two in a row to Gulf Shores, 2-1, and top-ranked Orange Beach, 4-0.
13. Cherokee County (20-3)
Last week: 14
The Warriors picked up their sixth victory in a row as they defeated Hokes Bluff, 4-2.
14. St. James (34-6)
Last week: 7
The Trojans have won five in a row after dropping a game to the No. 4-ranked Central Red Devils, 6-4. In their next game they put up 18 runs in their victory over Montgomery Academy.
15. Moody (23-7)
Last week: 14
The Blue Devils have won nine in a row including a sweep of Carver Birmingham by a combined score of 14-0.
16. Chilton County (27-6-2)
Last week: 15
Chilton County has won 21 of their last 25 games including a slugfest over Holtville, 14-12.
17. Sparkman (28-9-1)
Last week: 17
After dropping a game to Brewer, the Senators got back on track with a victory over Walker Valley, 3-2, stopping their five-game winning streak.
18. Gulf Shores (24-14)
Last week: 18
The Dolphins have won five in a row, including a victory over No. 12-ranked Spanish Fort.
19. Helena (19-9-2)
Last week: Unranked
The Huskies have won five of their last six.
20. Baker (26-11)
Last week: 19
The Hornets have won eight in a row, scoring 19 and 15 runs in their last two victories.
21. Boaz (16-7)
Last week: 19
The Pirates have lost two of their last three games, although they still have a 4-1 record in regional play.
22. Wicksburg (29-6)
Last week: 22
The Panthers have won five in a row and are undefeated in regional play.
23. Fairhope (23-8)
Last week: 23
The Pirates lost a tough matchup against No. 6 Daphne, 7-1.
24. Waterloo (18-7)
Last week: 24
The Cougars won their third straight and remain undefeated in regional play.
25. Ider (18-6)
Last week: Unranked
The Hornets swept Valley Head by a combined 24-3 and are undefeated in regional play.