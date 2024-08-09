Recruiting update with 10 Arizona high school football prospects
PHOENIX — The high school football recruiting trail has been the only thing hotter than the weather this summer in Arizona.
Several of the state’s top high school football recruits have been committing to their future programs and racking up offers in the offseason.
TummClout/v Sports Media hosted the first Arizona high school football media day last week, welcoming some of the state’s most prominent prospects.
SBLive/SI spoke with several senior athletes about where they are in their recruiting journey heading into the 2024 high school football season.
1. Dajon Hinton, Hamilton, CB
The No. 6-ranked player in the state by 247sports has had a year of change. After transferring to Hamilton from Saguaro for his senior season, Hinton flipped his commitment from Arizona State to rival Arizona in June. With family ties to the Wildcats — his father David and older brother DJ both played at Arizona — the three-star prospect says he is “definitely” locked in to his commitment.
“I love coach (Kenny) Dillingham and all the ASU staff, but what spoke to me is legacy,” Hinton said. “(From) my dad going there; my brother going there; my whole family went there. And for the coaches that coached my dad to be over there and show the amount of love that they have shown was just big for me.”
2. Luke Haugo, Higley, QB
The state’s top-ranked senior quarterback will be able to show off why he is the most coveted QB in his class this year after missing a good chunk of last season due to state transfer rules and injury. The three-star prospect made his pledge to Arizona in early June.
“As of now, there is know real reason to (choose another school,” Haugo said. “I’m 100 percent locked into the University of Arizona. I’m ready to rock n’ roll, bear down.”
3. Gio Richardson, Basha, WR
The No. 1 target in one of the state’s most highly regarded football programs, Richardson is coming off of a 55-reception, 833-yard, 10-touchdown year. Richardson will be tested this season without Arizona freshman Demond Williams Jr., who was a four-year starter at QB. But a Richardson-Williams sequel is right around the corner, with the senior receiver making his pledge to the Wildcats on July 4.
“I get to see my family often — they can slide out to the games and stuff like that — and having teammates already out there (is) great,” Richardson said.
4. Wyatt Horton, Pinnacle, QB
Horton began to rack up offers after an impressive junior year in which he threw only two interceptions compared with 18 touchdowns. Going into his senior year, Pinnacle’s three-star man under center is set up for a year that could bring more offers, but that doesn’t matter to him — Idaho State is home. Full video interview with Horton:
“Schools can come in and do whatever they’re going to do, but honestly, I’m very confident in Idaho State,” Horton said. “I had other options and I chose Idaho State, and I think that’s big because the same amount they were recruiting me, is the same reason I chose them.”
5. Samuel Garcia, Basha, OL
The 300-plus-pound Garcia picked up offers from San Diego and Northern Arizona in the spring, and he's expecting more as the season progresses. Full video interview with Garcia:
“That’s everybody's dream is to be the best they can and go where they can shine,” Garcia said.
6. Roman Fina, Salpointe Catholic, OT
The son of former Buffalo Bills OT John Fina, the three-star Duke commit made his pledge to the Blue Devils at the end of May and hasn’t looked back. Fina listed the university’s successful rise in football and top-notch education as reasons for staying strong in his commitment. But the icing on the cake is his brother Bruno, who transferred to Duke from UCLA after last season.
“I’m gonna be able to play one year with him, which will be a lot of fun,” Fina said.
7. Beckham Barney, Mountain View, LB
Mountain View’s three-star defensive leader made his commitment to new ACC member Cal back in June. Barney said not having to worry about his commitment has him excited for the upcoming season.
“I don’t have to worry about talking to people, kinda just locked in on football and get to go play with my boys,” Barney said.
8. JD DeCausmaker, Higley, WR
One of the bigger receivers in the state at 6-foot-4, DeCausmaker is a rangy target who showed his potential this summer, helping Higley to 7-on-7 tournament victories at Arizona State and Northern Arizona. The three-star receiver picked up an offer from Division I Historically Black College Morgan State to pair with his Northern Arizona offer over the summer and is eager to start his senior season.
“Those first three games are a game-changer,” DeCausmaker said. “I talked to a lot of coaches, and they are really looking for those games. If I do well through those, I think I’ll be OK.”
9. Jace Pina, Pinnacle, WR
The three-star receiver is expected to be Wyatt Horton’s No. 1 target this season. Pina noted FBS schools Nevada, Utah State and New Mexico State as well as some FCS schools, but he's focused on putting together a solid start to the season to attact more offers.
“There’s a lot of programs that I’ve been talking to, but I’m looking for more forward communication from them,” Pina said. “They just want to see how my first three games go this season, and hopefully we can move on with further communication.”
10. Jaxon Knutson, McClintock, QB
McClintock’s two-star quarterback has caught the eye of a number of schools, with Knutson highlighting Eastern Washington, Montana and Wyoming.
“We'll see how the season goes and hopefully pick up some more, but I’m not going to rush the process at all,” Knutson said.