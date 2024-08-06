California high school football: CIF Southern Section preseason Top 25 countdown, No. 25-20
August is here. That mean's high school football is here, too.
The CIF Southern Section's season officially kicks off Aug. 22-24, better known as Week 0, which will be headlined by Thursday night's matchup between defending Division 1 champions Mater Dei and Corona Centennial at the Santa Ana Bowl.
But before the ball is kicked off, a tackle is made, or a ball is thrown, SBLive will be counting down the Preseason Top 25 rankings in the CIF Southern Section. The top players by position have already been released, see who the best players in SoCal are below:
PRESEASON TOP 25 COUNTDOWN: No. 25-20
(SBLive sent football questionnaires to coaches/programs across Southern California. The information below reflects information presented back to SBLive on those questionnaires.)
No. 25: Newbury Park
Top offensive returners: Brady Smigiel, QB, Jr.; Shane Rosenthal, WR, Sr.; Blake Bryce, TE, Sr.
Top defensive returners: Balen Bentancourt, LB, Sr.; Michael Guzman, DL, Sr.; Alberto Ayon, DB, Sr.
Notable newcomers: Kayin Booker, ATH, Sr. (from St. Bonaventure)
Coach Joe Smigiel says: "We have a chance, but need to understand that it takes the entire team to buy in and play as a cohesive unit."
Analysis: The offense won't have a problem scoring, especially with most of the offensive line returning to protect Smigiel. The Panthers are the favorite to win the Conejo Coast League, a new-look league with Thousand Oaks, Santa Barbara, Rio Mesa, Westlake and Calabasas.
No. 24: Chaparral
Top offensive returners: Jayce Venable, RB, Sr.; Eli Woodard, WR, So.; Tycen Johnson, WR, So.; Liam Porter, OL, Sr.; Cole Fuller, OL, Sr.; Dane Weber, QB, So.
Top defensive returners: Justin Selway, LB, Sr.; Corbin Frutos, ATH, Sr.; JJ Cravin, DB, Sr.; Shane Klingelberg, DE, Sr.
Notable newcomers: Caden Butler, WR, Sr. (LB Poly); Evan Redd, LB, Jr. (Servite)
Coach Andrew Ramer says: "We will be a dynamic team that is a combination of 2025s and 2027s. Fastest and strongest team we've had in a very long time. Lots of talented kids that have a chip on their shoulder to take the next step as a program."
Analysis: This Chaparral team started a bevy of freshman in 2023 and went 7-5. Pumas lost QB Dash Beierly to Mater Dei, but Weber is a young arm ready to take the controls.
No. 23: Edison
Top offensive returners: Savelio Niumata, QB, Sr.; Julius Gillick, RB, Sr.; Jacob Martin, WR, Sr.;
Top defensive returners: Jake Minter, DB, Sr.; Carson Schmidt, DB, Sr.; Matt Lopez, LB, Sr.
Notable newcomers: -
Coach Jeff Grady says: -
Analysis: If the Chargers' summer rolls into the fall, they'll be tough to beat. Edison was impressive at the Batte at the Beach 7 on 7 passing tournament.
No. 22: Oxnard Pacifica
Top offensive returners: Dom Duran, QB, Sr.; Savion Taylor, WR, Sr.; Isaiah Dillon, WR, Sr.; Idaiah Tili, OL, Jr.
Top defensive returners: Budder Aina, LB, Sr.; Nick Lavizzo, LB, Sr.; Jesse Taylor Jr., DB, Sr.; Isaiah Phelps, LB, So.; Dejuan Colvin, DE, Sr.
Notable newcomers: Malaika Sione, LB, Fr.; Alijah Royster, ATH, So.
Coach Mike Moon says: "We must stay healthy versus a very physical schedule and replace much of what we lost on the offensive and defensive line."
Analysis: Welcome to the Marmonte League. Pacifica can now say it's in the best league in Ventura County with Oaks Christian, St. Bonaventure, Simi Valley, Bishop Diego and Camarillo. Pacifica has the athletes, but does it have the beef up front?
No. 21: Upland
Top offensive returners: Trestin Castron, DB, Sr.; Justin Benson, WR, Sr.; Roman Ponce, OL, Sr.
Top defensive returners: Donovan Brown, LB, Sr.; Brody Morgan, LB, Sr.; Osric Randolph Jr., DB, Sr.
Notable newcomers: -
Coach Darryl Thomas says: -
Analysis: A Darryl Thomas-coached team will always be stout defensively and 'pound the rock'.
No. 20: Oak Hills
Top offensive returners: Karson Cox, RB, Sr.; Joseph James, OL, Sr.; Lamason Waller, WR, Sr.;
Top defensive returners: Jeff Johnson, DB, Jr.; DJ Hall, DB, Sr.; Zander Macias, LB, Sr.; Sione Felia, DL, Fr.
Notable newcomers: Lamason Waller, WR, Sr. (Sultana); JJ Kavanuah, WR, Sr. (Serrano)
Coach Robert Metzger says: "We expect to compete every game and play our best. Our stye of play is fast and physical."
Analysis: Sophomore QB Jacob Webster will have All-State running back Karson Cox (UCLA) to help keep the pressure off. Throwing to BYU commit Lamason Waller will be helpful, too.