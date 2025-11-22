Arkansas High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second round.
Arkadelphia 23, Clinton 18
Bauxite 40, Mills University 28
Bentonville 41, Springdale 16
Benton 63, Mountain Home 49
Bismarck 35, McGehee 12
Booneville 41, Rivercrest 13
Bryant 42, Fayetteville 0
Cedar Ridge 38, Strong 20
Conway 55, Bentonville West 44
Cross County 48, Junction City 42
Dardanelle 35, Hamburg 34
Des Arc 48, Mineral Springs 18
East Poinsett County 61, Poyen 20
Elkins 24, Southside 21
Fordyce 36, Charleston 35
Glen Rose 19, Atkins 9
Greenwood 59, Jonesboro 21
Lakeside 24, Greenbrier 21
Mansfield 51, Walnut Ridge 22
Mayflower 34, Smackover 7
Monticello 48, Gravette 41
Morrilton 34, Hot Springs 27
Mount Ida 49, Carlisle 20
Osceola 49, Drew Central 21
Parkview 21, Harrison 17
Prairie Grove 27, Pocahontas 20
Robinson 24, Farmington 21
Rogers 35, Little Rock Christian Academy 0
Salem 40, Newport 20
Shiloh Christian 24, El Dorado 21
Stuttgart 51, Blytheville 12
Sylvan Hills 34, Marion 32
Warren 44, Gosnell 42
Woodlawn 68, Rector 44