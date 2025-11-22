High School

Arkansas High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025

Gray Reid

The 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second round.

Arkadelphia 23, Clinton 18

Bauxite 40, Mills University 28

Bentonville 41, Springdale 16

Benton 63, Mountain Home 49

Bismarck 35, McGehee 12

Booneville 41, Rivercrest 13

Bryant 42, Fayetteville 0

Cedar Ridge 38, Strong 20

Conway 55, Bentonville West 44

Cross County 48, Junction City 42

Dardanelle 35, Hamburg 34

Des Arc 48, Mineral Springs 18

East Poinsett County 61, Poyen 20

Elkins 24, Southside 21

Fordyce 36, Charleston 35

Glen Rose 19, Atkins 9

Greenwood 59, Jonesboro 21

Lakeside 24, Greenbrier 21

Mansfield 51, Walnut Ridge 22

Mayflower 34, Smackover 7

Monticello 48, Gravette 41

Morrilton 34, Hot Springs 27

Mount Ida 49, Carlisle 20

Osceola 49, Drew Central 21

Parkview 21, Harrison 17

Prairie Grove 27, Pocahontas 20

Robinson 24, Farmington 21

Rogers 35, Little Rock Christian Academy 0

Salem 40, Newport 20

Shiloh Christian 24, El Dorado 21

Stuttgart 51, Blytheville 12

Sylvan Hills 34, Marion 32

Warren 44, Gosnell 42

Woodlawn 68, Rector 44

