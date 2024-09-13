High School

Arkansas high school football scores, live updates (9/13/2024)

Follow High School On SI for live Arkansas high school football scores from Week 2 of the 2024 AAA season

Sam Brown

Week 2 of the Arkansas high school football season kicks off on Friday, September 13.
Week 2 of the Arkansas high school football season kicks off on Friday, September 13. / Photo by Tommy Land

The 2024 Arkansas high school football season continues Friday night with several big Week 2 matchups across the state, including, a huge showdown between Little Rock Parkview and Bryant, both of which are ranked in the top 3 of the Arkansas Top 25 rankings.

You can follow all of the AAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Arkansas High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Week 2 Arkansas high school football action on Friday night (Sep. 13, 2024).

ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE ARKANSAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 7A SCORES | CLASS 6A SCORES

CLASS 5A SCORES | CLASS 4A SCORES

CLASS 3A SCORES | CLASS 2A SCORES

CLASS 8 MAN SCORES

2024 ARKANSAS FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Arkansas high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH AAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Want to catch up on Week 1? We've got you covered:

We also invite you to visit the brand new Arkansas homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on Arkansas high school sports. Follow our live game coverage and read our feature stories, breaking news, the latest recruiting news, rankings and much more.

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Sam Brown

SAM BROWN

Home/Arkansas