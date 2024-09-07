Arkansas high school football Week 1 instant analysis: 10 things to know (9/7/2024)
Here are 10 nuggets (in no particular order) that stuck out from Week 1 of the Arkansas high school football season.
1. Conway turns showdown into blowout
Bentonville’s game at Conway Friday night had all the makings of a possible state finals preview. Both teams seem destined to challenge for their respective league titles and make deep playoff runs. However, it was Conway that looked like more of a contender this time. The Wampus Cats stormed past the Tigers 55-21. That score is a bit of a surprise, especially, after Bentonville lost to nationally ranked Tulsa Union in overtime.
The Wampus Cats got a huge night from University of Arkansas commit Grayson Wilson. The QB, who transferred from CAC, passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Alex McCray led Conway with three catches for 169 yards and a score. Running back Trey Harris totaled 114 rushing yards and a TD and added a receiving TD.
Conway looks to move to 3-0 next week when 6A contender Marion, who is also 2-0, travels to Conway.
2. De Queen snaps long losing streak
De Queen snapped a 26-game losing streak with a 35-0 win over Horatio Friday night. The Leopards’ last win was a 14-7 home victory over Fouke in 2021, the only win of the season. De Queen won one game in 2018 and didn’t record a victory in 2019 or 20 and then picked up the win over Fouke. And not another win until Friday night. So, that is just three wins for De Queen since 2018.
3. Prescott beats Salem in Conway
In a week that featured matchups of teams that could meet in title games, Prescott and Salem are two teams that could advance to the 3A title game in December. Prescott outlasted the Greyhounds 31-22 Thursday night at Hendrix College in Conway. Decari Prater, a Tulsa commit, completed 11 of 21 passes for 171 yards and with a TD. He also ran 23 times for 72 yards and 2 TDs. Barrato Ribera added a 30-yard field goal for Prescott.
4. Valley View starts season fast
Valley View lost several key players from last year’s 5A-East Conference title team, but it hasn’t slowed the Blazers down so far. Valley View rolled past Poplar Bluff (Mo.) 42-14 in the season opener on the road and then blasted Searcy 49-29 Friday night. The Lions moved down from 6A to 5A this season. Valley View plays struggling Class 6A West Memphis next week, and then opens the conference season with league cellar dweller Paragould on Sept. 28. Then, Valley View plays Harding Academy on Oct. 4 and Wynne a week later. The Blazers will be heavily favored up until the Harding Academy game. Those first two conference games could determine the league title.
5. Carlisle scores 35 second-half points to run by Junction City
Junction City led Carlisle 7-6 at halftime of a highly anticipated Class 2A game Friday night. However, the Bison scored 35 points in the second half to take a 41-20 victory. The Bison took the lead for good on a short run by Jayden Elliott early in the third quarter. They lengthened the lead with a 70-yard TD pass from freshman quarterback Ty Tanksley to Gavin Davis. Twice in the second half, the Dragons cut the lead to seven, but when Carlisle clung to a 27-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Tanksley faked a handoff and scored on a short run capping off a long drive. Carlisle led 34-20, and then tacked on a defensive TD as time wound down.
6. Bryant improves, routs Missouri power
After a less-than-impressive 52-42 win over Benton in the Salt Bowl, Bryant faced a tough task traveling to St. Louis to play Missouri power Christian Brothers College. Bryant, who trailed rival Benton 28-24 early in the fourth quarter of the opener, took the early lead over the Cadets and didn’t look back. Bryant led 28-0 after one quarter and won 42-21. Senior Bryant QB Jordan Walker found classmate Karter Ratliff on two TD passes. Notre Dame commit Daniel Anderson ran for a short TD to make the score 21-0. Walker’s first of three first-quarter TD passes was to junior Kamauri Austin, who was the Offensive MVP of the Salt Bowl with two fourth-quarter TDs.
Bryant caps off a tough nonconference schedule next week with another road game – this time at No. 1-ranked Little Rock Parkview, routed Maumelle with a big second half.
7. Arkadelphia blows out Hot Springs
Arkadelphia scored in the waning seconds to beat Hot Springs two years ago. Last year, Hot Springs won 24-7. Arkadelphia, who lost 40-25 to Class 5A Camden Fairview in the opener, sent a message with a 52-14-win Friday night. Arkadelphia has another tough game next week as they battle Class 6A Lake Hamilton.
8. Cabot bounces back with overtime win
Cabot endured a tough 48-13 home loss to Fayetteville in the season opener last week. They were staring at 0-2 as they trailed Bentonville West late Friday night. However, Cabot drilled a 20-yard field goal as time ran out in regulation. They won 44-38 in overtime on the Wolverine’s home field. On the other hand, West is 0-2 after being blown out 70-35 in a home loss to Greenwood last week. The Panthers will try for two-straight when they play at Ruston, La., next week.
9. Smackover moves to 2-0
Smackover is hoping to be improved this season under new head coach Don Harrison after finishing 5-6 last season. El Dorado transfer QB Mitchell Polk also added excitement when he came on board over the summer. So far, so good. After posting a 39-0 win over Episcopal Collegiate last week, the Buckaroos smoked Fountain Lake 64-36 Friday night. Improving to 3-0 won’t be easy, as Junction City awaits next week, and the Dragons won’t be in a good mood after starting the season 0-2.
10. Harding Academy
Harding Academy doesn’t lose much, and they don’t lose big. They did Friday night in the opener in a 37-7 setback to Class 6A Marion. The Wildcats begin their first year in Class 5A after dominating 2A, 3A and 4A in recent years. The 30-point loss was the worst since losing to Mayflower 42-14 in 2017. Harding Academy lost 64-39 to Malvern in the Class 4A title game in 2022. Lamar beat HA 32-13 during a 7-4 campaign in 2018.
-- Nate Olson | nate@scorebooklive.com | @ndosports