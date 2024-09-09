Top performers in Week 1 of Arkansas high school football
Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances in Arkansas high school football Week 1. If you know of a top performer we should include, please let us know.
Ja’Quae Walden, RB, Elkins
The senior ran 15 times for 222 yards and 4 touchdowns, all in the first half, in the Elks’ 51-0 win over Dardanelle.
Davian Hall, LB, Elkins
The senior had 2 tackles for a loss, 2 QB hurries and caused a fumble in the Elks’ 51-0 win over Dardanelle.
Carson Rico, CB, Elkins
The junior had 4 pass breakups and an interception in the Elks’ 51-0 win over Dardanelle.
Grayson Wilson, QB, Conway
The senior Arkansas commit completed 19 of 26 passes for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Wampus Cats’ 55-21 win over Bentonville.
Trey Harris, RB, Conway
The junior ran 11 times for 115 yards and a touchdown, and caught 3 passes for 37 yards and another score, in the Wampus Cats’ 55-21 win over Bentonville.
Alex McCray, WR, Conway
The junior caught 3 passes for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Wampus Cats’ 55-21 win over Bentonville.
Conner Lentz, RB, Booneville
The junior ran 11 times for 129 yards, and also caught a 37-yard TD pass, in the Bearcats 31-14 win over Ozark.
Malachi Rayford, QB, Watson Chapel
The junior completed 16 of 30 passes for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns, also scoring on a pair of runs, in the Wildcats’ 19-7 win over Crossett.
Rancel Orellana, RB, Springdale
The junior ran 17 times for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 49-28 win over Van Buren.
Jack Pounders, QB, Springdale
The senior ran for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns, and threw for 85 yards and another score, in the Bulldogs’ 49-28 win over Van Buren.
Carson Hayter, RB, Springdale
The junior ran for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns, and caught a 50-scoring pass, in the Bulldogs’ 49-28 win over Van Buren.
Trenton Cooley, WR, Van Buren
The senior caught 14 passes for 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Pointers’ 49-28 loss to Springdale.
Hayden Williford, QB, Van Buren
The sophomore completed 27 of 44 passes for 355 yards and 3 touchdown tosses in the Pointers’ 49-28 loss to Springdale.
Xavyer Ballard, RB, Pocahontas
The sophomore ran 19 times for 146 yards and 2 TDs, and also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score, in the Redskins’ 38-12 win over Greene County Tech.
D.J. Coffey, QB, Pocahontas
The senior ran 25 times for 215 yards and a touchdown in the Redskins’ 38-12 win over Greene County Tech.
Tavien Clegg, RB, Malvern
The junior rushed 15 times for 203 yards and 3 touchdowns, while catching a pair of passes for 77 yards and another score, in the Leopards’ 34-28 win over Glen Rose.
Decari Prater, QB, Prescott
The senior Tulsa-commit completed 11 of 21 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 72 yards and another score, in the Curley Wolves’ 31-22 win over Salem.
Kane Archer, QB, Greenwood
The junior completed 21 of 27 passes for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for 2 more scores in the Bulldogs’ 58-0 win over Fort Smith Northside.
Champ Davis, WR, Greenwood
The junior caught 7 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 58-0 win over Fort Smith Northside.
Cam Burks, QB, Warren
The senior threw for 191 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Lumberjacks’ 46-14 win over White Hall.
Jeff Regan, QB, Rogers
The junior completed 15 of 21 passes for 156 yards and ran for 79 on 14 carries, and accounted for 3 touchdowns, in the Mounties’ 33-28 loss to Muskogee (Okla.).
Christian Battles, RB, Fayetteville
The senior tallied 150 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 30-23 win over Broken Arrow (Okla.).
Titus Cramer, RB, Springdale Har-Ber
The senior ran for 184 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 65-50 win over Farmington.
Evan Baker, QB, Springdale Har-Ber
The senior ran for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns, and threw for 316 yards and 4 TDs, in the Wildcats’ 65-50 win over Farmington.
Ayden Lester, QB, Farmington
The junior threw for 227 yards and 3 touchdowns, and rushed for 115 yards and 3 second-half scores, in the Cardinals’ 65-50 loss to Springdale Har-Ber.
Carter Smith, QB, Mayflower
The sophomore completed 5 of 6 passes for 66 yards and 2 touchdowns, in the Eagles’ 35-0 win over Bigelow.
Marcus Phillips, WR, Mayflower
The junior caught 2 passes for 75 yards, with both going for touchdowns, in the Eagles’ 35-0 win over Bigelow.
Jalen Smith, RB, Marion
The senior put up 118 rushing yards, including touchdown runs of 65 and 44 yards, in the Patriots’ 37-7 victory over Harding Academy.
Quentin Murphy Jr., QB, Little Rock Parkview
The senior Arkansas commit ran 8 times for 58 yards and a score, and was 9-of-18 passing for 165 yards with 2 touchdowns, in the Patriots’ 51-6 win over Maumelle.
Monterrio Elston, RB, Little Rock Parkview
The senior had 6 receptions for 96 yards and ran 3 times for 45 yards, including a 28-yard TD jaunt, in the Patriots’ 51-6 win over Maumelle.
Mason Ball, RB, Jacksonville
The sophomore scored on a 3-yard run with 2 minutes remaining, then plunged in for the 2-point conversion, to give the Titans an 8-7 win over Lonoke.
Jeremy Samuel, RB, El Dorado
The junior rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 35-34 win over Camden Fairview.
Cannon Jacobs, QB, El Dorado
The junior completed 10 of 17 passes for 190 yards in the Wildcats’ 35-34 win over Camden Fairview.
Darrèll Atkins Jr., QB, Camden Fairview
The senior threw for 299 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 35-34 loss to El Dorado.
Mitchell Polk, QB, Smackover
The junior threw 4 touchdown passes in the Buckaroos’ 64-28 win over Fountain Lake.
Bryston McCoy, QB, Arkadelphia
The sophomore threw for 2 touchdowns and ran for another in the Badgers’ 52-14 win over Hot Springs.
Nick Cumming, QB, Baptist Prep
The sophomore threw for 435 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Eagles’ 42-28 win over Two Rivers.
Aaron Fielder, WR, Baptist Prep
The sophomore caught 11 passes for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Eagles’ 42-28 win over Two Rivers.
Neal Priddy, WR, Baptist Prep
The senior caught 8 passes for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Eagles’ 42-28 win over Two Rivers.
Jordan Hill, RB, Dierks
The senior rushed for 3 touchdowns and added another on a reception, in the Outlaws’ 46-28 win over Mountain Pine.
Kenyon Carter, QB, Marked Tree
The senior passed for 3 touchdowns, and ran for another in the Indians’ 43-6 win over Manila.
Kiandrea Barker, RB, Newport
The senior had 18 carries for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns, and also added a 25-yard touchdown catch, in the Greyhounds’ 66-24 win over Batesville.
Luke Reynolds, QB, Newport
The junior put up 137 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, and added 104 rushing yards and 2 more TDs, in the Greyhounds’ 66-24 win over Batesville.
Cain Price, QB, Stuttgart
The sophomore threw 4 touchdown passes in the Ricebirds’ 41-7 win over Central Arkansas Christian.
Deontae Clarke, WR, Stuttgart
The senior caught 4 touchdown passes in the Ricebirds’ 41-7 win over Central Arkansas Christian.
Carter Little, QB, Charleston
The junior passed for 440 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Tigers’ 38-35 loss to Pottsville.