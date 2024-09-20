Arkansas high school football scores, live updates: Benton and Harding Academy
In a week where most of Arkansas’ heavyweight programs are dormant, two juggernauts are colliding.
Class 5A Harding Academy (1-1) plays host to Class 6A Benton. Benton is ranked No. 8 in the latest SBLive/High School on SI Top 25 rankings and the Wildcats check in at No. 12.
Benton began its season with a 52-42 loss to rival Bryant in the Salt Bowl. Benton hasn’t beaten Bryant since 2005 but had the Hornets on the ropes in the Week 0 contest as they led 28-24 to start the fourth quarter. Bryant quickly seized the lead back, and Benton cut the final deficit to 10 by scoring on a late drive with no time left.
Still, it was the closest game the Hornets, who just grabbed the No. 1 state ranking this week, have had in three games.
Benton head coach Brad Harris and Co. wonder what the outcome would have been had the Panthers not committed seven turnovers. Phenomenal junior quarterback Drew Davis threw four interceptions in the game. He only threw two all last season.
Benton did rebound after a week off, hammering Bryant’s 7A-Central Conference foe, North Little Rock. The Panthers rocked the Charging Wildcats, 42-13, at home. Davis was 19 of 35 for 285 yards and threw touchdowns to three senior receivers – Maddox Davis, Karson Kollatt and Elias Payne. All three return from last season and give the Benton offense firepower. Sophomore T.J. Williams is emerging at running back to fill the void of former star back Braylen Russell, who is now playing at the University of Arkansas. Williams ran eight times for 100 yards and two scores.
The Panthers are strong up front and have a formidable linebacking corps led by senior Walter Hicks. Classmate J. Thomas Pepper is a standout at safety.
Harding Academy lost to Class 6A Marion, which is ranked 11th in the Top 25, 37-7, in its Week 1 opener. Last week, they ran away from Central Arkansas Christian, 53-21, after holding a narrow lead at halftime.
Harding Academy returns 15 starters from last year's team and was forced to move up a class thanks to the Competitive Equity Factor enforced by the Arkansas Activities Association. University of Central Arkansas senior quarterback commit Owen Miller leads the team, which won the Class 4A state title last fall after finishing as the runner-up in 2022.
Miller, a three-year starter, passed for more than 3,800 yards and 49 touchdowns last season. Several receivers return, including senior Endy McGalliard, who totaled close to 700 yards receiving last year and is a standout basketball player. Senior running back Isaac Baker ran for nearly 1,000 yards in 2023. Guard Josh Luallen is in his fourth season on the offensive line and leads a veteran group.
