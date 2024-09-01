Arkansas high school football top stars, best performances
Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances in Week Zero of Arkansas high school football.
If you know of a top performer we should include, please let us know in the comments.
Hayden Williford, QB, Van Buren
The sophomore threw for 263 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Pointers’ 37-27 win over Alma.
Cameron Keller, RB, Van Buren
The senior rushed for 112 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown in the Pointers’ road win.
Trenton Cooley, WR, Van Buren
The senior tallied 100 receiving yards and score two touchdowns in the Pointers’ win.
Griffin Mason, RB, Shiloh Christian
The junior ran 11 times for 142 yards and four touchdowns, and also threw a 70-yard touchdown pass, in the Saints’ 47-6 win over Farmington.
Chris Ficklin, RB, Bentonville
The junior ran 20 times for 116 yards with three touchdowns, while also hauling in a TD pass, in the Tigers’ 42-35 OT loss to Tulsa (Okla.) Union.
Blake Forsgren, QB, Fort Smith Southside
The junior completed 15-of-24 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns in the Mavericks’ 34-27 win over crosstown rival Fort Smith Northside.
Wilson Key, WR, Fort Smith Southside
The junior hauled in three touchdown passes in the Mavericks’ win over Fort Smith Northside.
Kane Archer, QB, Greenwood
The junior threw for three TDs and ran for another in the Bulldogs’ 70-35 win over Bentonville West.
Wesley Raggio, RB, Greenwood
The junior ran for three TDs in the Bulldogs’ opening-game win.
Ben Napier, QB, Elkins
The junior completed 21-of-28 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for a TD, in the Elks’ 52-14 win over Miami (Okla.).
Quae Walden, RB, Elkins
The senior ran 14 times for 96 yards and four touchdowns in the Elks’ win.
Landon Martin, WR, Elkins
The senior caught eight passes for 136 yards to help the Elks prevail.
Pucci Townsend, WR/DB, Elkins
The senior caught 9 passes for 106 yards, and also had an interception.
Garyt Odom, QB, Fayetteville
The senior completed 17-of-25 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 53 yards and another score, in the Bulldogs’ 48-13 win over Cabot.
Jaison DeLamar, WR, Fayetteville
The senior caught seven passes for 173 yards and two TDs in the Bulldogs’ 48-13 win over Cabot.
Christian Battles, RB, Fayetteville
The senior ran seven times for 90 yards and three TDs in the Bulldogs’ 48-13 win over Cabot.
Jeff Regan, QB, Rogers
The junior ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, in the Mounties’ 43-0 win over North Little Rock.
Dax McMellon, QB, Sheridan
The junior completed 21-of-36 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ 44-20 win over White Hall.
Payton Steritt, WR, Sheridan
The senior caught eight passes for 125 yards and a TD in his team’s win.
Zay Stephens, RB, Sheridan
The sophomore rushed 12 times for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns, while catching 3 passes for 86 yards and another TD.
Jacob Henry, RB, Maumelle
The junior ran for 155 yards on 10 carries and scored two TDs in the Hornets’ 36-0 win over Sylvan Hills.
Andrew Bjork, QB, Maumelle
The junior completed 6-of-11 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 78 yards on nine carries and a touchdown, for the Hornets.
Jalen Smith, RB, Marion
The senior amassed 225 total yards and totaled five touchdowns in the Patriots’ 54-28 victory over Wynne.
Trey Johnson, RB, Helena-West Helena
The senior had nine carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the Cougars’ 42-18 win over Watson Chapel.
K.J. Gilcreast, QB, Helena-West Helena
The freshman completed 6-of-12 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown in the Cougars’ win.
Jackson Ward, RB, Little Rock Christian
The junior rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors’ 21-14 win over El Dorado.
Brandon Cobb, QB, Pulaski Academy
The senior completed 37-of-52 passes for 475 yards and five touchdowns in the Bruins’ 35-21 win over Joe T. Robinson.
Grady Ohman, RB, Hot Springs Lakeside
The senior ran for four touchdowns in the Rams’ 34-29 win over Lake Hamilton.
Justin Ross, QB, Dewitt
The senior completed 11-for-18 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Dragons’ 31-7 win over Central Arkansas Christian.
Gabe Holmes, RB, Gravette
The senior accounted for four touchdowns in the Lions’ 26-6 win over Pea Ridge.
Maddox Berry, QB, Morrilton
The junior threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns in the Devil Dogs’ 35-30 win over Russellville.
Kiandrea Barker, RB, Newport
The senior rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the Greyhounds’ 48-30 win over Marked Tree.
Kenyon Carter, QB, Marked Tree
The senior had 171 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Indians’ loss to Newport.
Curtis Goodrich, RB, Searcy
The junior rushed for 4 touchdowns in the Lions’ 42-18 win over Batesville.
Jordan Walker, QB, Bryant
The Hornets' quarterback completed 15-of-22 passes for 287 yards and five TDs and also added 54 yards rushing as Bryant outlasted Benton, 52-42, to win the Salt Bowl in Little Rock.
Karter Ratliff, WR, Bryant
Ratliff caught five passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the Hornets' Salt Bowl win.
Monterrio Elston, WR/RB, LR Parkview
Elston rushed for 158 yards on 13 carries and had TD runs covering 68 and 61 yards, in the Patriots’ 27-20 win at Melissa (Texas) on Saturday night.
Omarion Robinson, WR/S, LR Parkview
Robinson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown and also caught three passes for 46 yards for the Patriots.
- Steve Andrews | @SBLiveARK