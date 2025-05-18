High School

Arkansas high school softball: AAA 2025 state championship schedule

The Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) softball state championship games take place May 22-24 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas

Andy Villamarzo

Bentonville will be playing for the Class 6A state championship on Saturday
Bentonville will be playing for the Class 6A state championship on Saturday

The Arkansas high school softball state championships are just about to get underway this week at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Six championship games will take place over the course of three days between May 22-24, with 12 teams vying for a chance to hoist a state title. The Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) recently released the official gametimes for each state championship game and down below are each classification's date/time.

CLASS 6A

Bentonville vs. Har-Ber, May 24th (Saturday), 4 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Benton vs. Sheridan, May 22nd (Thursday), 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Bauxite vs. Pea Ridge, May 23rd (Friday), 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Hardin Academy vs. Mayflower, May 23rd (Friday), 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Hackett vs. Riverside, May 24th (Saturday), 10 a.m.

CLASS 1A

Concord vs. Taylor, May 22nd (Thursday), 10 a.m.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
