Arkansas high school softball: AAA 2025 state championship schedule
The Arkansas high school softball state championships are just about to get underway this week at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Top 25 National high school softball rankings (5/14/2025)
Who's the best? Vote now for the top Arkansas high school softball stars of 2025
Six championship games will take place over the course of three days between May 22-24, with 12 teams vying for a chance to hoist a state title. The Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) recently released the official gametimes for each state championship game and down below are each classification's date/time.
CLASS 6A
Bentonville vs. Har-Ber, May 24th (Saturday), 4 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Benton vs. Sheridan, May 22nd (Thursday), 4 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Bauxite vs. Pea Ridge, May 23rd (Friday), 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Hardin Academy vs. Mayflower, May 23rd (Friday), 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Hackett vs. Riverside, May 24th (Saturday), 10 a.m.
CLASS 1A
Concord vs. Taylor, May 22nd (Thursday), 10 a.m.
More From Arkansas High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi