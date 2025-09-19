High School

Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Little Rock area schedules and scores as the 2025 Arkansas high school football season continues on Friday, September 19

Gray Reid

North Little Rock vs Rogers from Aug. 29, 2025
North Little Rock vs Rogers from Aug. 29, 2025 / Claudia Rozell

There are 27 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area this weekend, including one game against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 4 Parkview at No. 14 Benton.

Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 19, 2025

Southside (3-0) at Marionville (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Cave City (2-1) at Brinkley (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Izard County (1-1) at Melbourne (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Pulaski Academy (0-2) at Highland Park (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Prescott (1-1) at Hope (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

DeWitt (1-1) at McGehee (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Hamburg (2-0) at Magnolia (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Parkview (1-1) at Benton (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Riverview (0-1) at Westside (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Mineral Springs (0-2) at Quitman (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Jessieville (0-2) at Harmony Grove (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Genoa Central (1-1) at Murfreesboro (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Heber Springs (0-2) at Lamar (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Centerpoint (0-2) at Spring Hill (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Episcopal (0-2) at Baptist Prep (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Bearden (1-1) at Mount Ida (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Hampton (2-0) at Two Rivers (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Harding Academy (1-1) at Elkins (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Catholic (1-0) at North Little Rock (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Hazen (0-2) at McCrory (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Little Rock Christian Academy (1-1) at West Memphis (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Lakeside (1-1) at Star City (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Central (1-1) at Rogers Heritage (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Dover (0-2) at Clarksville (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Dumas (1-1) at Monticello (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Des Arc (2-0) at Carlisle (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Danville (1-1) at Hector (2-0) - 9:00 PM CST

