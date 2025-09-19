Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 27 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area this weekend, including one game against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 4 Parkview at No. 14 Benton.
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 19, 2025
There are 27 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Friday, September 19.
Southside (3-0) at Marionville (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Cave City (2-1) at Brinkley (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Izard County (1-1) at Melbourne (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Pulaski Academy (0-2) at Highland Park (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Prescott (1-1) at Hope (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
DeWitt (1-1) at McGehee (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Hamburg (2-0) at Magnolia (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Parkview (1-1) at Benton (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Riverview (0-1) at Westside (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Mineral Springs (0-2) at Quitman (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Jessieville (0-2) at Harmony Grove (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Genoa Central (1-1) at Murfreesboro (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Heber Springs (0-2) at Lamar (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Centerpoint (0-2) at Spring Hill (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Episcopal (0-2) at Baptist Prep (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Bearden (1-1) at Mount Ida (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Hampton (2-0) at Two Rivers (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Harding Academy (1-1) at Elkins (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Catholic (1-0) at North Little Rock (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Hazen (0-2) at McCrory (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Little Rock Christian Academy (1-1) at West Memphis (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Lakeside (1-1) at Star City (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Central (1-1) at Rogers Heritage (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Dover (0-2) at Clarksville (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Dumas (1-1) at Monticello (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Des Arc (2-0) at Carlisle (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Danville (1-1) at Hector (2-0) - 9:00 PM CST
View all Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here