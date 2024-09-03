Vote: Who should be Arkansas high school athlete of the week? (9/3/2024)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for Aug. 26-Sept. 1.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
ARKANSAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Kendall Brown, Marion volleyball
The junior had 13 kills and 3 blocks in a 3-0 victory over Wynne. She had 11 kills and 3 blocks in a 3-0 victory over Beebe. She had 7 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks and 1 ace in a 3-0 victory over Greene County Tech.
Brandon Cobb, Pulaski Academy football
The senior completed 37-of-52 passes for 475 yards and five touchdowns in the Bruins’ 35-21 win over Joe T. Robinson.
Cody Cormican, Mountain Home boys golf
Cormican earned medalist honors with a 73 in a three-team match at Big Creek Golf and Country Club in Mountain Home.
Gabriella DuPree, Fort Smith Southside volleyball
The senior had 21 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 victory over Van Buren. She had 21 kills and 15 digs in a 3-1 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.
Monterrio Elston, LR Parkview football
Elston rushed for 158 yards on 13 carries and had TD runs covering 68 and 61 yards, in the Patriots’ 27-20 win at Melissa (Texas) on Saturday night.
Jacob Henry, Maumelle football
The junior ran for 155 yards on 10 carries and scored two TDs in the Hornets’ 36-0 win over Sylvan Hills.
Wilson Key, Fort Smith Southside football
The junior hauled in three touchdown passes in the Mavericks’ win over Fort Smith Northside.
Brevan Knight, Rogers Heritage boys golf
Knight earned medalist honors with a 38 in a two-time match at The Greens on Blossom Way.
Lauren Latham, Hot Springs Lakeside volleyball
The senior had 55 assists, 34 digs, 5 blocks and 5 aces in matches vs. Bryant, Baptist Prep and Little Rock Central.
Janyea Manning, Fort Smith Northside volleyball
The senior had 41 kills while hitting .269 with 2 blocks and 22 digs in 3 matches vs. Siloam Springs, Conway and Springdale.
Griffin Mason, Shiloh Christian football
The junior ran 11 times for 142 yards and four touchdowns, and also threw a 70-yard touchdown pass, in the Saints’ 47-6 win over Farmington.
Liza McIlvoy, Greene County Tech girls golf
McIlvoy earned medalist honors with a 85 at a three-time match at Big Creek golf and Country Club in Mountain Home.
Dax McMellon, Sheridan football
The junior completed 21-of-36 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ 44-20 win over White Hall.
Holly Morgan, Conway St. Joseph volleyball
The junior had 15 digs and 7 aces in a 3-0 victory over Heber Springs.
Grady Ohman, Hot Springs Lakeside football
The senior ran for four touchdowns in the Rams’ 34-29 win over Lake Hamilton.
Bree Pardy, Wynne volleyball
Pardy had 29 kills, 27 digs and 3 aces in a 3-2 loss to Greene County Tech. She had 15 kills and 6 digs in a 3-0 loss to Marion.
Alyce Parker, Rogers Heritage girls golf
Parker earned medalist honors with a 47 in a three-team match at The Greens on Blossom Way.
Chloe Rodriguez, Brookland volleyball
The senior had 3 blocks, 34 assists, 7 digs and 2 aces in a 3-0 victory over Jonesboro. She had 41 assists, 27 digs and 2 blocks in a 3-2 victory over Valley View.
Emma Schnackenberg, Episcopal Collegiate volleyball
The junior had 35 assists, 5 kills and 3 digs in a 3-1 victory over Harding Academy. She had 27 assists and 12 digs in a 3-0 victory over Central Arkansas Christian. She had 45 assists with 7 kills in a 3-2 victory over Mayflower.
Ella Shelby, Fort Smith Southside volleyball
The junior had 26 digs in a 3-0 victory over Van Buren. She had 24 digs in a 3-1 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.
Jalen Smith, Marion football
The senior amassed 225 total yards and totaled five touchdowns in the Patriots’ 54-28 victory over Wynne.
Zay Stephens, Sheridan football
The sophomore rushed 12 times for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns, while catching 3 passes for 86 yards and another TD.
Quae Walden, Elkins football
The senior ran 14 times for 96 yards and four touchdowns in the Elks’ win.
Jordan Walker, Bryant football
The Hornets' quarterback completed 15-of-22 passes for 287 yards and five TDs and also added 54 yards rushing as Bryant outlasted Benton, 52-42, to win the Salt Bowl in Little Rock.
Bree Williamson, Bryant volleyball
The junior had 25 digs in a 3-2 victory over Hot Springs Lakeside. She had 33 digs in a 3-2 loss to Benton.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Jeff Halpern | @sbliveark