Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Arkansas Football Player of the Week? (10/2/2024)

We’ve selected eight candidates to choose from this past week’s regular season games

Andy Villamarzo

Arkansas high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 6 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Arkansas Football Player of the Week award from September 26-28, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Levi Yager, Baptist Prep

The 5-foot-10, 178-pound linebacker led the charge defensively in Baptist Prep's 26-19 win over Episcopal, notching 10 tackles, three for a loss and two sacks.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Luke Reynolds, Newport

The dual-threat quarterback had a strong outing in the team's 56-18 win over Piggott, accounting for 171 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

Asa Myers, Jonesboro

It was an absolute offensive shootout between Jonesboro and Benton last week and Myers put up some eye-popping numbers. Myers finished with 339 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for another score.

Dax McMellon, Sheridan

In a 62-14 victory over West Memphis, McMellon had arguably his best game of the season, completing 22-of-30 passes for 352 yards and six touchdowns.

Rodrevious Bailey, Lafayette

Despite his performance coming in a 32-22 loss to Dierks, Bailey compiled 178 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.

Jacob Saugey, Perryville

Saugey led the way in a 45-0 win over Cutter-Morning Star and rushed for 163 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Jeremiah Dent, Marion

The super sophomore only needed four carries to churn out 120 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Sylvan Hills.

Ethan Dunn, Southside

The linebacker did everything he could in Southside's 50-35 loss to Mountain Home, racking up 15 tackles, three for loss and forcing a fumble.

Wally Wolcott, Lakeside

Wolcott was dealing in Lakeside's 43-36 victory over Camden Fairview, completing 17-of-21 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns.

Published
