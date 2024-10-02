Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Arkansas Football Player of the Week? (10/2/2024)
Arkansas high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 6 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Arkansas Football Player of the Week award from September 26-28, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Levi Yager, Baptist Prep
The 5-foot-10, 178-pound linebacker led the charge defensively in Baptist Prep's 26-19 win over Episcopal, notching 10 tackles, three for a loss and two sacks.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Luke Reynolds, Newport
The dual-threat quarterback had a strong outing in the team's 56-18 win over Piggott, accounting for 171 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Asa Myers, Jonesboro
It was an absolute offensive shootout between Jonesboro and Benton last week and Myers put up some eye-popping numbers. Myers finished with 339 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for another score.
Dax McMellon, Sheridan
In a 62-14 victory over West Memphis, McMellon had arguably his best game of the season, completing 22-of-30 passes for 352 yards and six touchdowns.
Rodrevious Bailey, Lafayette
Despite his performance coming in a 32-22 loss to Dierks, Bailey compiled 178 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.
Jacob Saugey, Perryville
Saugey led the way in a 45-0 win over Cutter-Morning Star and rushed for 163 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Jeremiah Dent, Marion
The super sophomore only needed four carries to churn out 120 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Sylvan Hills.
Ethan Dunn, Southside
The linebacker did everything he could in Southside's 50-35 loss to Mountain Home, racking up 15 tackles, three for loss and forcing a fumble.
Wally Wolcott, Lakeside
Wolcott was dealing in Lakeside's 43-36 victory over Camden Fairview, completing 17-of-21 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns.
