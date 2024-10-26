Oregon-bound linebacker Nasir Wyatt scoops, scores, calls Mater Dei the best team 'in the world'
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA — He's vivacious. He's confident. And he sports a $1-million smile.
Oh, and he's very good at football.
Mater Dei senior Nasir Wyatt was downright giddy after walloping arch-rival St. John Bosco 59-14 at Santa Ana Stadium Friday night.
There was so much to be happy about, Wyatt said.
A. The Monarchs dominating a showdown between the nation's two best teams.
B. Mater Dei was dominant in every phase of the game.
C. Wyatt scored his first touchdown of the season, a 5-yard scoop and score. It honestly seemed like an afterthought, which it sorta should have been. It was the last of eight Mater Dei touchdowns, leading to a running clock in the fourth quarter, the first of Bosco coach Jason Negro's career.
- WILL THE MONARCHS BE CHALLENGED: Sure doesn't appear so
"I hadn't touched the end zone all year," Wyatt said. "My Oregon brother Tomuhini Topui got 'em down with a strip sack and I scooped it up. That's just playing team football. That's what we constantly tell each other throughout the week: 'Meet us in the backfield.' Not one man is the show. We meet each other in the backfield. It's team ball and it showed today."
Wyatt wasn't the only defender to score a touchdown.
LIVE SCORE UPDATE: Mater Dei blows out Bosco
in the second quarter, 6-foot, 180-pound sophomore Aaryn Washington made a spectacular interception, snatching the ball away from a would-be pass catcher, then sprinting 45 yards into the end zone before his most impressive athletic feat, hop, skipping and jumping into a front sommersault flip, drawing a 15-yard penalty.
Wyatt is impressed with Washington, so much so he hopes to recruit him to Oregon, where he'll join fellow Monarchs Wyatt and running back Jordon Davison. (14 carries, 92 yards, touchdown).
"(Washington) is legit," Wyatt said. "He's a young guy who has been working his butt off. He came in here with a chip on his shoulder and proviing every wrong. ... That's a guy to watch. If college coaches are looking for a very versatile guy who goes up tough to get the ball, Aaryn Washington is their guy."
Asked about his love for Oregon, Wyatt said that if the Ducks don't win a national title this year, he promises to bring them one during his time there.
In the meantime, the Monarchs, ranked No. 1 in the nation by SBLive, solidified their place at the top of the rankings next week. And likely furtherned their distance from No. 2.
"We for sure bringing home a natty home this season," he said. "As far as I'm concerned, no other team in the nation can beat us."