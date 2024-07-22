California's Top 50 high school running backs to watch in 2024 football season
The line of great NFL and college running backs who starred on California high school gridirons is as long as the fields they played on.
Consider some of these: Marcus Allen (Lincoln-San Diego), Dick Bass (Vallejo), Reggie Bush (Helix-La Mesa), Glenn Davis (Bonita-La Verne), Terrell Davis (Lincoln-San Diego), Frank Gifford (Kern County Union/Bakerfield), Maurice Jones-Drew (De La Salle-Concord), Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Tech), Hugh McElhenny (Washington-Los Angeles), O.J. Simpson (Galileo-San Francisco) and Ricky Williams (Patrick Henry-San Diego).
The potential of the following 50 names is far reaching, but all are focused on just big results from the 2024 season, which begins in at least half of California in a month.
Here is a list of a half-a-hundred running backs — a few run-first quarterbacks — who should put up massive numbers, while leading their teams to victory.
CALIFORNIA TOP 50 RBS TO WATCH
Top 15 senior RB recruits
1. Jordon Davison, Mater Dei, 6-0, 215, Oregon commit
A contributor since his freshman year for one of the nation’s top programs. After carrying the ball 170 times as a sophomore, only 101 attempts as a junior. Career totals: 2,364 yards, 31 TDs.
2. Karson Cox, Oaks Hills, 6-0, 190, UCLA
Also a three-year contributor, Cox has rushed for more than 2,500 yards and 37 touchdowns the last two seasons. Picked UCLA over Kansas, SMU and Oregon State, where he took official visits.
3. Deuce Weston, Lawndale, 6-0, 180, undecided
Such an explosive athlete, may be a cornerback in college. His dad played CB at Texas A&M at the turn of the century. He rushed for 1,243 yards and 13 TDs in 10 games last season.
4. Carter Jackson, Folsom, 5-9, 180, Nevada
Folsom landed Northern California’s top running back after Jackson piled up 451 carries for 3,099 yards and 43 touchdowns at Sierra Foothill League rival Granite Bay.
5. Jordin Thomas, Lincoln-Stockton, 5-10, 210, Fresno State
If Jackson is No. 1 in NorCal, Thomas isn’t far behind after he rushed for 2,095 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. With the recent departure of Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford, Thomas may consider his other offers from Utah, San Diego State and San Jose State, among others.
6. Anthony League, Millikan, 6-0, 200, Cal
Another three-year contributor, League has rushed for 1,694 career yards and 20 touchdowns. He has 14 college offers, choosing the Golden Bears over Arizona, BYU and Colorado, among others.
7. Julian McMahan, Monte Vista-Danville, 6-2, 195, Washington
Really emerged as a runner his junior season and developed as a receiver also, combining for more than 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns.
8. Jojo Solis, Aquinas, 5-10, 185, undecided
What a prep career thus far, Solis burst onto the scene as a freshman, exploding for 3,088 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. He has 4,327 career rushing yards and 68 touchdowns to go along with 86 receptions, nearly 1,400 more yards and 11 scores.
9. Kourdey Glass, Hanford, 5-10, 190, Oregon State
The state’s No. 97 recruit overall from the Class of 2020, Glass can do it all. He has 2,300 career rushing yards overall and 46 catches for 890 yards and 56 touchdowns total.
10. Darrell Stanley, Granada Hills, 5-11, 160, undecided
Washington and Colorado State are the only two schools to offer as of yet, but if Stanley continues his big productivity — 2,499 career rushing yards in two seasons and 37 touchdowns — more colleges will surely come calling.
11. Dane Dunn, Sierra Canyon, 5-9, 175, undecided
Much like Stanley, Dunn hasn’t been over-saturated with offers — Boston College, Colorado State and UNLV thus far. He backed up a monster sophomore season (1,925 rushing yards, 24 touchdowns) with a pedestrian junior campaign with just 120 carries (698 yards, 13 scores).
12. Dominic Kelley, De La Salle, 5-11, 190, undecided
Part of De La Salle’s terrific trio in the backfield, Kelley is the power and stead back with 1,236 career rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Nevada and San Jose State have made offers.
13. Kingston Keanaaina, St. Francis-Mountain View, 5-11, 185, undecided
Expect huge numbers in 2024 for Keanaaina, who has seven college offers including BYU, San Diego State and Washington State. In eight games as a sophomore he rushed for 780 yards and 10 TDs and last season, upped those numbers to 1,309 and 16.
14. Quad Carr, Servite, 5-11, 180, San Diego State
A track sprinter with good size and strength, look for Carr to improve on his superb junior season when he rushed 219 times for 1,201 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s also a superb receiver with 27 catches last season.
15. Derrick Blanche, De La Salle, 5-9, 175, undecided
What Blanche lacks in size, he makes up for in moves, toughness and vision. Nevada, Maryland, North Texas and Florida Atlantic have offered the third-year starter.
Top 10 junior RB recruits
1. Deshonne Redeaux, Oaks Christian, 5-10, 195, undecided
The 4-star back is ranked the No. 7 running back in the country for his class by 247Sports. He has 27 offers, including Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia. An elite sprinter (10.42 seconds in the 40). An injury cut Redeaux’s season short last season with he had 439 yards in 49 carries and five touchdowns.
2. Brian Bonner, Valencia, 6-1, 185, undecided
The No. 8-ranked RB in the country, Bonner has 18 offers including Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee. His carries were kept at a minimum (79) last year for 499 yards and three TDs. He did even more damage as a receiver with 23 catches for 457 yards and six more scores.
3. Victor Santino, Inglewood, 6-0, 190, undecided
Michigan State, Cal and Miami are among the schools that have already offered Santino, who rushed for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 102 carries in 2023. A sprinter who also is a terrific receiver, Santino is the state’s No. 28 recruit overall from the Class of 2026.
4. Sean Morris, Loyola, 5-10, 180, undecided
The Cubs’ go-to back last season as a sophomore, Morris rushed for 1,119 yards and 10 touchdowns and added 16 catches for 213 yards. Boston College, SMU and Washington are among his seven offers.
5. Isaiah Ene, Granite Bay, 5-8, 185, undecided
With Carter Jackson transferred to Folsom, Ene should be a workhorse. He made the most of his 138 carries as a sophomore with 828 yards and eight touchdowns after rushing for 764 yards and nine scores as a freshman. Ene has nine offers, including Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Washington and San Diego State.
6. Carter Meeks, Central Catholic-Modesto, 6-0, 190, undecided
With most of Central Catholic’s skill players graduated, Meeks will be the primetime threat after averaging nearly 8.0 yards per carry as a sophomore with 490 yards and five touchdowns. Washington State and Nevada have offered him scholarships.
7. Niles Davis, Chaminade, 5-11, 175, undecided
A game-breaker with 10.8-second speed in the 100 meters, Davis should perhaps double or triple his output as a sophomore when he accounted for 732 all-purpose yards and nine TDs.
8. Jerod Terry, Los Alamitos, 5-10, 180, undecided
Look for Terry to be the workhorse for the Griffins after rushing for 500 yards in just seven games and five scores as a sophomore. Terry has offers from Arizona, Colorado and San Diego State.
9. Brandon Smith, Central-Fresno, 6-0, 185, undecided
A tremendous all-around athlete, Smith is being recruited at several positions but last season in just 115 carries, Smith rushed for 790 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 19 catches for 206 yards, and 88 tackles from a cornerback spot. Washington State is among his five offers.
10. Demanie Bell, Westlake, 5-10, 180, undecided
A transfer from Crespi, Bell rushed for 1,021 yards as a sophomore and seven touchdowns in 10 games. Also a standout defensive back, he had 39 tackles.
Top 25 returners by rushing yards (not listed above)
- 1. David Sandy, Jordan-Los Angeles, 2.904 yards, 39 touchdowns (2025 graduate)
- 2. Aaron Ramirez, Coachella Valley-Therman, 2,528 yards, 28 TDs (2025)
- 3. Sir Autry, Hoover-San Diego, 2,224 yards, 30 TDs (2025)
- 4. Brison Abbot, Bakersfield, 2,152 yards, 23 TDs (2025)
- 5. Da’lon Williams, Hesperia, 2,051, 18 (2026)
- 6. Keanu Kelly, Panorama, 1,992 yards, 32 TDs (2025)
- 7. Sincere Tolbert, Ramona-Riverside, 1,952, 24 (2025)
- 8. Jackson Cinfel, Clovis North, 1,904, 17 (2025)
- 9. Dominic Ezeonye, Wilson-Hacienda Heights, 1,902, 30 (2025)
- 10. Jace Demacabalin, Kennedy-Delano, 1,893, 36 (2026)
- 11. Brice Hawkins, Simi Valley, 1,850, 21 (2025)
- 12. Wes Burford, Oakdale, 1,819, 27 (2025)
- 13. Charlie Lopez, Artesia, 1,789, 23 (2025)
- 14. Caden Bailey, Hilmar, 1,788, 19 (2025)
- 15. Robert Evans, Rosamond, 1,765, 12 (2026)
- 16. Magnus Berg, Portola, 1,687, 29 (2025)
- 17. Davis Long, Biggs, 1,638, 16 (2025)
- 18. Branden Morales, DMAC, 1,621, 21 (2025)
- 19. Zander Requena, West Covina, 1,613, 19 (2025)
- 20. Julius Gillick, Edison-Huntington Beach, 1,596, 15 (2025)
- 21. Elmesse Essis, Tustin, 1,592, 14 (2025)
- 22. Jeremiah Lugo, Patterson, 1,563, 24 (2023)
- 23. Allen Macias, Santa Paula, 1,552, 22 (2025)
- 24. Jshaun Thomas, Riverside Poly, 1,548, 11 (2025)
- 25. Jaxson Bell, Liberty-Brentwood, 1,537, 25 (2026)
* All yardage totals from MaxPreps leaderboards