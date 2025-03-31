5-star football prospect is the fastest sprinter in California
Mount Miguel (California) five-star athlete Brandon Arrington is currently ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1 athlete in the class of 2026 for football.
In addition to receiving over 40 football scholarship offers, he has already built an impressive résumé in track. This past weekend, he set new personal records in both the 100-meter and 200-meter races.
His new times—10.24 in the 100M and 20.37 in the 200M—rank as the second-fastest ever recorded in California high school history, only behind the great Olympic gold medalist Michael Norman in the 200.
These marks currently place him No. 9 in the U.S. for the 100 and No. 1 in the 200—leading by more than a quarter of a second in the 200. Below is a clip of his nation leading 200M race from 3/29.
It will be fascinating to see what path Brandon chooses, as he has elite-level potential in both football and track. However, his recent performances suggest that his true calling might be on the track. Only time will tell and we will follow along this season with close eyes on his performance as he aims to claim the all-time No. 1 marks in both sprint events.