High School

5-star football prospect is the fastest sprinter in California

Brandon Arrington, one of the nation’s top high school football prospects in the class of 2026, is making waves not only on the gridiron but also on the track

Roland Padilla

Five-star athlete Brandon Arrington after winning Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year in 2025 as a sophomore
Five-star athlete Brandon Arrington after winning Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year in 2025 as a sophomore / Courtesy of Brandon Arrington

Mount Miguel (California) five-star athlete Brandon Arrington is currently ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1 athlete in the class of 2026 for football.

In addition to receiving over 40 football scholarship offers, he has already built an impressive résumé in track. This past weekend, he set new personal records in both the 100-meter and 200-meter races.

His new times—10.24 in the 100M and 20.37 in the 200M—rank as the second-fastest ever recorded in California high school history, only behind the great Olympic gold medalist Michael Norman in the 200.

These marks currently place him No. 9 in the U.S. for the 100 and No. 1 in the 200—leading by more than a quarter of a second in the 200. Below is a clip of his nation leading 200M race from 3/29.

It will be fascinating to see what path Brandon chooses, as he has elite-level potential in both football and track. However, his recent performances suggest that his true calling might be on the track. Only time will tell and we will follow along this season with close eyes on his performance as he aims to claim the all-time No. 1 marks in both sprint events.

Published
Roland Padilla
ROLAND PADILLA

Roland Padilla is a seasoned sports journalist and analytics expert with nearly a decade of experience in the sports media industry. He began his career in 2015 as a writer for ClutchPoints, covering the NBA with a focus on in-depth analysis and SEO-driven content strategies. As a former collegiate track and field athlete at UC San Diego, he brings a unique perspective to sports coverage, blending firsthand athletic experience with data-driven insights. Currently, he serves as a Senior Analyst in Content and Revenue Operations at DAZN and Team Whistle, where he leverages analytics to optimize content performance for major sports leagues, including the NFL and MLS. In this role, he collaborates closely with social media teams to identify trends, maximize engagement, and drive revenue growth through data-backed strategies. His expertise extends beyond traditional journalism, encompassing content strategy, audience growth, and sports business insights. With a background in digital media, social analytics, and performance-driven storytelling, Roland provides readers with a comprehensive view of the ever-evolving sports landscape. Now contributing to High School On SI, he focuses primarily on West Coast preps track, providing in-depth analysis, athlete spotlights, and coverage of emerging talent in the high school track and field scene. Whether breaking down standout performances, highlighting rising stars, or analyzing trends in the sport, his work aims to inform and engage track and field enthusiasts across the region.

Home/California