5 takeaways from Mater Dei's win over Corona Centennial
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA - New era. Same result.
No. 1-ranked Mater Dei rolled to a 42-25 victory over No. 2 Corona Centennial in its season opener at the Santa Ana Bowl Thursday night to give new coach Raul Lara a debut victory, which was anchored by a dominant defensive performance.
Centennial's 5-star quarterback Husan Longstreet did not play.
FIVE TAKEAWAYS
1. Discipline on display under Lara
One year ago, Mater Dei was entering a new era under coach Frank McManus. His debut was at Corona Centennial last August. As the Centennial players came out onto the field, a few Mater Dei players taunted them with aggressive gestures and cuss words. Nothing was done about it, despite multiple coaches watching.
Fast forward to Thursday's game, this time with coach Raul Lara at the helm, and the scene was eerily similar. Again, Centennial players came out onto the field while a Mater Dei player approached and chirped.
Here was the difference: Lara called his player over and reprimanded him (video below). It may seem small, but it's an indicator that Lara is enforcing discipline in a multitude of ways - on and off the field.
2. Mater Dei's juggernaut defense
The Monarchs' defense forced four turnovers (two INTs, one fumble), blocked two punts, and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Oregon commit Nasir Wyatt was tremendous off the edge. Alabama commit Abduall Sanders was in on every play sideline to sideline. Linebacker Shaun Scott had a sequence in the second half where he recorded a sack then blocked a punt in consecutive plays.
But the most disruptive Mater Dei defenseman was junior Tomuhini Topui, who was in the backfield multiple times Thursday night. He tallied two sacks and had a scoop and score from a punt block in the third quarter.
3. Dash Beierly shows mobility, arm strength
Beierly made his debut as the Mater Dei quarterback Thursday night after transferring from Chapparal. The Washington commit was impressive in many facets, despite some obvious first-game jitters.
He overthrew two Mater Dei wideouts downfield in the first half, but the balls came out effortlessly. Likely a case of early-game adrenaline that will settle as the season goes on. He threw for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Beierly also scrambled well, totaling 47 yards on seven rushes.
4. Centennial's Malachi Roby impressed
Centennial started the game with two consecutive turnovers and down 15-0. The Huskies turned to junior running back Malachi Roby, who was a stabilizing presence. His contributions helped Centennial move the ball down field and cut Mater Dei's lead to just 22-17 at halftime.
Roby showed that the Huskies will have a very good running attack to accompany Husan Longstreet when he returns to the field. Roby finished with 81 yards on 14 carries.
5. Prediction: Mater Dei and Centennial will meet again
This might be low-hanging fruit. But it's very possible the two teams will meet again in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
Centennial showed a lot of promise despite missing its star quarterback, and three defensive backs in LaRue Zamorano (Michigan State), Kuron Jabari (UCLA), and Boogie Williams (highly recruited junior). Zamorano is injured while Jabari and Williams will serve sit-out periods for transferring.
Mater Dei will only get better, of course.
